Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Newton Country Day School

- Location: Newton, MA

- Enrollment: 396 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Lexington Christian Academy

- Location: Lexington, MA

- Enrollment: 317 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Lawrence Academy

- Location: Groton, MA

- Enrollment: 415 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. The Cambridge School of Weston

- Location: Weston, MA

- Enrollment: 308 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Beaver Country Day School

- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

- Enrollment: 457 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. The Newman School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 258 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. International School of Boston

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 576 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Dana Hall School

- Location: Wellelsey, MA

- Enrollment: 454 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. St. Sebastian's School

- Location: Needham, MA

- Enrollment: 380 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. The Rivers School

- Location: Weston, MA

- Enrollment: 534 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Brooks School

- Location: North Andover, MA

- Enrollment: 341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. The Winsor School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. British International School of Boston

- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA

- Enrollment: 543 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. The Roxbury Latin School

- Location: West Roxbury, MA

- Enrollment: 309 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 1,048 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Concord Academy

- Location: Concord, MA

- Enrollment: 416 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Belmont Hill School

- Location: Belmont, MA

- Enrollment: 465 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Milton Academy

- Location: Milton, MA

- Enrollment: 1,020 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. St. Mark's School

- Location: Southborough, MA

- Enrollment: 377 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Boston University Academy

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 245 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Middlesex School

- Location: Concord, MA

- Enrollment: 426 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Noble and Greenough School

- Location: Dedham, MA

- Enrollment: 631 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Commonwealth School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 157 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Phillips Academy Andover

- Location: Andover, MA

- Enrollment: 1,187 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Groton School

- Location: Groton, MA

- Enrollment: 383 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+