Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Newton Country Day School
- Location: Newton, MA
- Enrollment: 396 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Lexington Christian Academy
- Location: Lexington, MA
- Enrollment: 317 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Lawrence Academy
- Location: Groton, MA
- Enrollment: 415 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. The Cambridge School of Weston
- Location: Weston, MA
- Enrollment: 308 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Beaver Country Day School
- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA
- Enrollment: 457 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. The Newman School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 258 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. International School of Boston
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 576 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Dana Hall School
- Location: Wellelsey, MA
- Enrollment: 454 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. St. Sebastian's School
- Location: Needham, MA
- Enrollment: 380 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. The Rivers School
- Location: Weston, MA
- Enrollment: 534 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Brooks School
- Location: North Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. The Winsor School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. British International School of Boston
- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA
- Enrollment: 543 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. The Roxbury Latin School
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Enrollment: 309 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 1,048 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Concord Academy
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 416 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Belmont Hill School
- Location: Belmont, MA
- Enrollment: 465 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Milton Academy
- Location: Milton, MA
- Enrollment: 1,020 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. St. Mark's School
- Location: Southborough, MA
- Enrollment: 377 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Boston University Academy
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 245 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Middlesex School
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 426 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Noble and Greenough School
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Enrollment: 631 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Commonwealth School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 157 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Phillips Academy Andover
- Location: Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 1,187 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Groton School
- Location: Groton, MA
- Enrollment: 383 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+