Best New England Patriots fantasy performances of the last decade

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best New England Patriots fantasy performances from 2016 to 2025 using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#10. Tom Brady, February 5, 2017

- Stats: 466 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 15 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs ATL, 34-28 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 28.14

#9. Tom Brady, November 20, 2016

- Stats: 280 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs SFO, 30-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 28.40

#8. Tom Brady, October 9, 2016

- Stats: 406 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs CLE, 33-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 29.64

#7. Tom Brady, October 30, 2016

- Stats: 315 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 15 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 41-25 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.10

#6. Tom Brady, September 17, 2017

- Stats: 447 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: NWE vs NOR, 36-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.78

#5. Tom Brady, February 4, 2018

- Stats: 505 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: NWE vs PHI, 33-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 30.80

#4. Drake Maye, December 28, 2025

- Stats: 256 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 22 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 42-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 32.44

#3. Cam Newton, September 20, 2020

- Stats: 397 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 47 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs SEA, 30-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 34.58

#2. Tom Brady, September 24, 2017

- Stats: 378 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: NWE vs HOU, 36-33 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.72

#1. Cam Newton, January 3, 2021

- Stats: 242 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 79 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 28-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.48

Best running back fantasy games

#10. TreVeyon Henderson, November 9, 2025

- Stats: 147 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs TAM, 28-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.0

#9. Dion Lewis, December 24, 2017

- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 24 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 37-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.3

#8. TreVeyon Henderson, November 13, 2025

- Stats: 62 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 27-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.3

#7. Rex Burkhead, September 27, 2020

- Stats: 49 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 49 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 36-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.8

#6. TreVeyon Henderson, December 14, 2025

- Stats: 148 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 13 Receiving Yards

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 31-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 28.1

#5. Damien Harris, December 26, 2021

- Stats: 103 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 21-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 28.3

#4. James White, December 1, 2019

- Stats: 79 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 98 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs HOU, 22-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 29.7

#3. Sony Michel, January 13, 2019

- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs LAC, 41-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 31.8

#2. Rhamondre Stevenson, January 4, 2026

- Stats: 131 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs MIA, 38-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.3

#1. James White, February 5, 2017

- Stats: 29 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 110 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs ATL, 34-28 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 33.9

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#10. Kendrick Bourne, November 14, 2021

- Stats: 98 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: NWE vs CLE, 45-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.1

#9. Damiere Byrd, November 22, 2020

- Stats: 132 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: NWE vs HOU, 20-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 20.3

#8. Brandin Cooks, November 19, 2017

- Stats: 149 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs OAK, 33-8 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.9

#7. Kendrick Bourne, January 15, 2022

- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 17-47 Loss

- Fantasy points: 21.1

#6. Kayshon Boutte, October 12, 2025

- Stats: 93 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs NOR, 25-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.3

#5. Phillip Dorsett, September 8, 2019

- Stats: 95 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 33-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.5

#4. Danny Amendola, January 21, 2018

- Stats: 84 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs JAX, 24-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.5

#3. Julian Edelman, January 1, 2017

- Stats: 151 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: NWE vs MIA, 35-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 23.7

#2. Brandin Cooks, September 24, 2017

- Stats: 131 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: NWE vs HOU, 36-33 Win

- Fantasy points: 27.1

#1. Chris Hogan, January 22, 2017

- Stats: 180 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 36-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.0

Best tight end fantasy games

#10. Hunter Henry, November 23, 2025

- Stats: 115 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: NWE vs CIN, 26-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 17.5

#9. Rob Gronkowski, September 17, 2017

- Stats: 116 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs NOR, 36-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 17.6

#8. Rob Gronkowski, December 17, 2017

- Stats: 168 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 27-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 18.8

#7. Hunter Henry, December 18, 2021

- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: NWE vs IND, 17-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 19.7

#6. Rob Gronkowski, November 26, 2017

- Stats: 82 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: NWE vs MIA, 35-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.2

#5. Rob Gronkowski, October 15, 2017

- Stats: 83 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 24-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 20.3

#4. Hunter Henry, September 21, 2025

- Stats: 90 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 14-21 Loss

- Fantasy points: 21.0

#3. Rob Gronkowski, October 16, 2016

- Stats: 162 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs CIN, 35-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 22.2

#2. Rob Gronkowski, February 4, 2018

- Stats: 116 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PHI, 33-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.6

#1. Martellus Bennett, October 9, 2016

- Stats: 67 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: NWE vs CLE, 33-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.7