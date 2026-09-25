Best colleges in Massachusetts

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Massachusetts using 2027 rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Online schools were excluded from the rankings. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

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#10. University of Massachusetts Amherst

- Location: Amherst, MA

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 60%

- SAT Range: 1310-1500

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#9. Wellesley College

- Location: Wellesley, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 14%

- SAT Range: 1460-1560

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#8. Tufts University

- Location: Medford, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 12%

- SAT Range: 1470-1560

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#7. Boston College

- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 16%

- SAT Range: 1440-1540

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#6. Northeastern University

- Location: Boston, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 5%

- SAT Range: 1440-1540

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#5. Amherst College

- Location: Amherst, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 9%

- SAT Range: 1490-1580

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#4. Boston University

- Location: Boston, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 11%

- SAT Range: 1420-1530

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#3. Williams College

- Location: Williamstown, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 8%

- SAT Range: 1490-1570

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#2. Harvard University

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 4%

- SAT Range: 1510-1580

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#1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 5%

- SAT Range: 1520-1580