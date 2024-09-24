New book details failures leading to the murder of 4-year-old Harmony Montgomery

BOSTON — Harmony Montgomery, a name no one knew until the end of 2021 when we learned the 4-year-old had been missing for 2 years.

Since then, her story, her death and her father’s murder trial were in the spotlight.

25 Investigates spent months examining how Harmony went from the custody of the Department of Children and Families in Massachusetts to her father in New Hampshire, a man with a lengthy criminal record with little to no oversight.

Now this tragic case is the focus of a new book, “A Cruel Injustice: How Massachusetts Put 4-Year-Old Harmony in the Hands of a Monster.”

Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh recently spoke with the author, Judge Carol Erskine, retired first justice for the Worcester County Juvenile Court.

“I wanted to tell the story because I had developed a friendship with the two dads of Harmony’s brother, Jamison. I did the finalization of his adoption in 2019 and they asked me what could have possibly happened in Massachusetts that actually brought her into the custody of the father and then to New Hampshire, where she ultimately was murdered,” Erskine told Kavanaugh.

“You write that this book is giving Harmony a voice,” Kavanaugh said. “In other words, you don’t think she was given that voice in the custody hearings around what would happen ultimately with her whereabouts and ultimately her life?”

“I believe that Harmony never had a voice in any of these proceedings. I believe that her constitutional right to a safe and secure environment wasn’t considered. Her best interest wasn’t considered,” Erskine said.

The book pulls from the official report by the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate and also cites Kavanaugh’s reporting several times.

“What do you hope this book achieves,” Kavanaugh asked.

“The book is designed to show that there were massive failures that occurred with Harmony while she was in foster care. She didn’t receive the level of services she was required to receive,” Erskine said. “She didn’t receive the protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which she had an absolute right to receive. And the point to the book is to call attention to the fact that, you know, the rights of children are being ignored. And as a result, we’re seeing child fatalities in Massachusetts.”

The book is on sale starting Thursday, September 26th online through Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

All proceeds will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation.

Harmony Montgomery This undated photo released by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, shows Harmony Montgomery.

