25 Investigates: Mass. daycare funds benefited wife of convicted Brazilian child rapist

BOSTON — New public records obtained by 25 Investigates reveal that a convicted child rapist from Brazil, Andre Tiago Lucas, indirectly benefited from more than $100,000 in Massachusetts taxpayer funds. These funds were paid to his wife, Franciele Nunes, who operated a licensed in-home daycare in Hyannis while allegedly concealing Lucas’ presence from state daycare regulators.

Investigative reporter Ted Daniel first broke the story of Lucas’ connection to the daycare in May.

Now, further details shed light on the financial aspect of the scandal.

Nunes collected over $100,000 from the state while operating a daycare licensed for 6 children, according to an accounting provided by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC).

Nunes received $43,000 for rent, utilities and other expenses through Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3), a non-competitive grant program available to licensed daycare providers, along with $65,000 in child care financial assistance. The money began flowing to Nunes almost immediately after she received her daycare license in 2022.

Kali Fontanilla, a former educator and senior fellow at the Capital Research Center, a right-leaning Washington D.C. think tank said, “all you need is a tax ID number and meet the requirements of having a daycare, which don’t include having a social security number or being a legal citizen.”

According to an EEC investigation report, Nunes failed to disclose that Lucas lived with her and their children. The report states she said she was “afraid the husband’s background check would not be approved.”

White House amplifies 25 Investigates report about child rapist hiding on Cape Cod White House amplifies 25 Investigates report about child rapist hiding on Cape Cod

Lucas was wanted in his home country of Brazil, where he had been convicted in 2019 of raping a 13-year-old girl, according to documents reviewed by 25 Investigates.

ICE agents apprehended Lucas in Bourne last October.

“While in Brazil, the husband had been dating a 13-year-old who the educator reported looked like a 16-year-old. The husband was 22 years old at the time. The husband had an on-and-off relationship for seven years with this child,” the report said.

EEC records show the agency inspected the home daycare five times. However, the agency stated they found no evidence that Lucas was staying there during those visits.

Even if Nunes had disclosed the presence of her husband in the home his fugitive status may have not been discovered because Massachusetts does not check for criminal history outside of the U.S.

Following 25 Investigates’ initial reporting, State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, attempted to introduce a budget amendment that would study the implementation of international background checks for daycare providers. However, the amendment did not survive a conference committee.

Senator Tarr said he’s not backing down and will introduce a standalone piece of legislation that would require providers be screened internationally.

“It is such a straightforward, common-sense thing to do. And also, because we have a compelling case that illustrates the need to do it,” Tarr said.

EEC has stated that it is actively working to modernize and improve its operations and is exploring new ways to strengthen the background check process.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group