Savannah Guthrie, popular and enduring face of morning TV, renews NBC contract after 15 years

NEW YORK — Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract at NBC News, ensuring she will continue to greet viewers each morning on “Today” after more than 15 years at the network.

The move by one of morning television's most enduring and popular personalities was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person close to the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity because the news has not been made public. It was not clear for how long the contract was extended.

The extension also came during a year of personal pain and turmoil for Guthrie. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. The case remains dogged by questions; no suspects have been arrested.

In July, authorities released two ransom notes initially sent to a Tucson television station days after Guthrie went missing. The first note, sent Feb. 2, said she was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received $4 million in cryptocurrency. The second note, sent Feb. 6, said Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped.

Guthrie and her family have shared their pain and pleaded for information in videos posted to social media. Most recently, Guthrie addressed the tragic situation on Instagram, posting an old drawing from her daughter, Vale, which she said “says so much about how I feel.”

The drawing depicted an umbrella amid falling raindrops, with an accompanying message: "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

“The world goes on, things appear 'normal,' ” Guthrie wrote in her post, “as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be.”

“We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward,” she wrote in the post, to which she also attached a smiling photo of her mother. “We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

Guthrie, 54, became a main co-anchor of “Today” in 2012, after joining the show the previous year. She now co-hosts with Craig Melvin. She is also a primary anchor for NBC's election coverage, most recently for last week's midterm elections.

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