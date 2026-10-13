Lena Dunham to bring back 'Girls' for a 5-episode run on HBO 10 years after its finale

LOS ANGELES — "Girls" will return for a limited five-episode run a decade after its finale.

HBO announced Tuesday that creator and star Lena Dunham will return along with key cast members Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells.

Judd Apatow will return as executive producer. The announcement makes no mention of Adam Driver returning to the cast.

The show will begin production in 2027, 10 years after the finale of the generational series that ran for six seasons from 2012-2017.

“We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” Dunham said in a statement. “I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop.”

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