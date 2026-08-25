The Latest: Dolly Parton, iconic singer and songwriter, dies at age 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton, the iconic songwriter, singer and actor, has died. A statement from her publicist says she died peacefully Tuesday at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton wrote and sang hundreds of songs, including classics like "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You," that totaled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than 1 billion online streams. Tributes are pouring in for Parton, who was among the most beloved personalities in music — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.

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Stars from TV and film pay tribute to Dolly

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis called her “a great example for us all.”

Actor and producer Seth MacFarlane worked with her on “The Orville” and said her “kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one.”

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Actor Patricia Heaton simply said: “What a gift. What a loss.”

A playlist of Dolly Parton’s greatest songs, and the stories behind them

Parton was more than a musician, actor, author, philanthropist, or theme-park entrepreneur.

She occupied a space in our global cultural imagination — a figure of American mythology, someone best described as larger than life — and then a little bit more. But from the very beginning, at the heart of everything she accomplished, she was a songwriter.

Selecting 11 songs across her many decades of recorded music is a fool's errand, but there are some classics that stand above others, from 1968's "Just Because I'm a Woman" through 2014's "Blue Smoke." Listen to all of the tracks on our Spotify playlist.

▶See the full list and the stories behind Parton's songs.

Read AP’s obituary for Carl Dean, Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years

Carl Dean, Parton’s devoted husband of nearly 60 years who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit “Jolene,” died in March 2025. He was 82.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton wrote after his death.

Parton met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at 18.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me),” Parton said. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

▶Read more from the AP's obituary of Dean

In her last AP interview, Parton reflected on her husband’s death

Dolly’s angelic voice floated throughout her first gospel album in 1971 with songs like “I Believe,” “Lord Hold My Hand” and the title track, “Golden Streets of Glory.”

She told The Associated Press last year that the steadfast faith that inspired those hymns anchored her throughout her grief after the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

“I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday. And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together,” Parton said in 2025. “You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans — but that’s the hardest part.”

▶ Read more from the AP's May 2025 interview with Parton

Country Music Association CEO remembers Dolly Parton

Sarah Trahern said, “few artists define Country Music better than the one-word, Dolly.”

The CMA executive recalled Parton was always the most professional in every setting, “often walking off the bus in heels and hair and makeup ready to go.”

She says Parton will be remembered for “the genuine difference she has made in people’s lives throughout the world. There will only ever be one Dolly.”

Parton earned nine CMA Awards across her career. Her first was awarded to her in 1968. She also received CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Dionne Warwick mourns Dolly Parton

Dionne Warwick says her heart is heavy from the news that Dolly Parton has died.

“The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly a true child of God is in the best hands now,” Warwick said in a statement Tuesday.

“I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend.”

Trump pays tribute to Dolly Parton, orders flags lowered

President Donald Trump in a statement on social media called Dolly Parton “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond.”

“This is a true loss for millions of people,” Trump added. “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

Trump also said that he was ordering the lowering of U.S. flags throughout the country for a week period beginning on Tuesday evening.

Dolly’s nephew says the superstar opened doors for many other musicians

Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and head of security, said she opened doors for her family and for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life.

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible,” Seaver said in a video posted to X.

The nephew noted, “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

Country star Kacey Musgraves reacts to Parton’s death

“The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden,” the singer posted on X.

“So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

A rare kind of celebrity, Parton had an appeal that transcended generations

Parton wrote hundreds of songs, including classics like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.” All told, her songs totaled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than 1 billion online streams.

Known for her curvy physique, massive blonde wigs and skin-tight outfits that served her self-deprecating wit, she was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond. Hers was a unique celebrity appeal that transcended generations, geography and politics.

Parton also was a successful businesswoman whose projects included a theme park in the Smoky Mountain foothills near her birthplace.

Parton ‘shared her soul in every note she sang’

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young shared a statement about the passing of the superstar, who was inducted into the hall in 1999.

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is not celebrity, but humanity,” Young said, calling her a “champion of equality and literacy.”

“She was a picture of dignity, even when dressed outrageously. Anyone who seeks to be more like Dolly is on the right track, but they’ll never get to the finish line. She came from poverty to become the most important native of Tennessee. She shared her fortunes for the good of all of us, and shared her soul in every note she sang.”

A beloved music and film star, Parton had a career spanning decades

The beloved American music and film star was known for her vibrant personality and poignant songwriting. Her career spanned decades, with hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

She was born in Tennessee and rose from humble beginnings to become a country music icon. Her ensuing partnership with Porter Wagoner helped launch her career, and she later became a successful actor and businesswoman.

Parton was also a philanthropist, founding her Imagination Library to promote children’s literacy. Her charm and humor made her a beloved figure across generations and political divides.

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