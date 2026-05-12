Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2027

Conan O'Brien's era as Oscars host is becoming a trilogy. The Emmy-winner and comedian will be back to host the 99th Academy Awards in 2027, film academy leaders said Tuesday.

O'Brien hosted the last two Oscar ceremonies to positive reviews. Earlier this year, in his opening monologue, he said he was "honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards … Next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux."

He'll be surrounded by a familiar team, as well, with the return of Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as the show's executive producers.

Film academy leaders Bill Kramer and Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years,” adding that they’re looking forward to “Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

After several years of ratings increases, including a post-pandemic high of 19.7 million viewers who tuned in for O'Brien's inaugural year as host, when "Anora" swept the awards, the show took a dip in viewership this year, when "One Battle After Another" was crowned best picture. Engagement for the Oscars rose by other metrics, though. Social media engagement during the broadcast went up by over 42% this year.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around ‘The Oscars,’” Craig Erwich, the president of Disney’s Television Group, said in a statement. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

The 99th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14, 2027. It will be the penultimate ceremony at the Hollywood location and on broadcast television. In 2029, the show moves to YouTube, and downtown Los Angeles for its 101st awards.

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