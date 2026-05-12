The 2027 Grammy Awards announce key dates: What to know

NEW YORK — Who is ready for the 2027 Grammy Awards?

You'll have to wait until Feb. 7, 2027, when the 69th annual ceremony once again airs live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it was announced Tuesday during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York.

The 2027 Grammys will also have a new broadcasting home: ABC. Back in 2024 the network and the Recording Academy announced a 10-year deal beginning next year.

That moves the show from CBS, which has aired the Grammys since 1973.

It also means next year ABC will be home to three major events: the Grammys, the Oscars and the Super Bowl.

Nominations will be announced Nov. 16, with eligible albums having been released between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026.

That means blockbusters like Justin Bieber's "Swag ll," Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," Rosalía's "Lux," Bruno Mars' "The Romantic," and Harry Styles' "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" may be competing.

Olivia Rodrigo's forthcoming third record, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," will also be eligible.

The first round of voting takes place Oct. 12 through Oct. 22, followed by final round between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

"The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that," Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We're just getting started and the best is yet to come."

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