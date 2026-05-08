Financial planning matters more when you can no longer work because it helps you manage income loss, rising expenses, and long-term financial stability during an uncertain period.

Going to work might not be your favorite activity, but for millions of people in the U.S., there's no other choice. Work is a means of earning a living and the only viable path to financial freedom. This is why approximately 60% of the U.S. population works at some point during the year, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

If you're among these people, it's easy to fall into the comfort of living on paychecks, so much so that you don't think much about long-term financial planning. Yes, you can always find another job when one comes to an end, but what about when you can no longer work?

What Situations Can Make You Unable to Work?

Being unable to work probably isn't something that crosses your mind often. You know that retirement will come at some point, but unless you're approaching your senior years, the idea of leaving the workforce likely feels far off.

Retirement, which is often voluntary, doesn't necessarily mean you have to stop working. However, certain conditions or life events can permanently take you out of the workforce.

A car crash can result in life-altering injuries that permanently limit your mobility. A progressive condition like cancer may worsen over time and leave you hospitalized or unable to work for extended periods. Severe mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, can also affect thought processes and a person's ability to maintain stable employment.

Life doesn't always turn out as planned, which is why understanding the possibilities that can make you economically unproductive is important, especially in the context of financial planning.

What's the Financial Impact of Losing the Ability to Work?

Losing the ability to work can affect many aspects of your life. Even if you've never relied heavily on employment income to cover your living expenses, being unable to work because of an injury or medical condition can introduce new costs that will test your financial preparedness.

However, if you're like the vast majority of workers who live paycheck to paycheck, losing the ability to work can have a profound financial impact on your life. If you were living on paychecks, the sudden loss of income means your primary living expenses may not be met. Without an emergency fund that covers a few months of your expenses, a month without an income will have you behind on most of your bills.

The long-term consequences of being unable to work will also be felt. If you've always been formally employed and contributing to retirement accounts, those contributions may come to an end, unless you can find other ways to keep up with the payments. You could also lose employer benefits, such as access to group health insurance.

Surviving Financially After Losing the Ability to Work

You've come to terms with the fact that there's no possibility of getting back to work and earning a living again in the near future. What's your financial plan? How are you going to survive?

Making financial plans while you're still coping with the stress of your new situation is far from ideal, but the sooner you start, the better. If you have personal savings and/or emergency funds, planning can help you create a strategy that maximizes how those resources are used while giving you a clearer picture of how long they may last.

You may be eligible for government assistance programs, such as Social Security Disability benefits. However, the eligibility criteria can be strict, which is why it's important to work with a professional, such as an attorney for Social Security Disability benefits, who can assess your situation and guide you through the next steps.

If you were formally employed and were injured at work, you may be eligible for workers' compensation. Private personal injury or disability insurance is also a handy source of income for those who had coverage before losing their ability to work.

If you know that your finances cannot sustain your current and future needs, even when managed prudently, it's important to make adjustments that will lower your everyday expenses. This could be the time to think of downsizing, restructuring debts, and reducing your discretionary spending.

The best time to have a financial plan is before a crisis, but if that wasn't the case, the next possible time is immediately after a crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Still Earn an Income After Being Unable to Work?

Earning an active income will largely depend on your condition and limitations. If the condition isn't severe or has improved, it's possible to take on flexible opportunities that align with your current skillset.

Does Health Insurance Cover All Expenses After a Disabling Condition?

Health insurance rarely covers every expense, even for routine medical conditions, so it's unrealistic to expect it to pay for all costs associated with a disabling condition. Coverage ultimately depends on your insurer, policy limits, deductibles, and the type of healthcare plan you have, meaning you may still face out-of-pocket expenses for treatments, medications, rehabilitation, or long-term care.

Should You Speak with a Financial Advisor After Losing the Ability to Work?

Yes. A financial advisor will evaluate the state of your personal finances and help you create a plan to help you make the most of your available financial resources. The professional can also help you make informed investment and retirement planning decisions.

Financial Planning Supports Long-term Stability After Income Loss

Income loss is a devastating situation, and the consequences can be even more profound when you can no longer work. Whether you developed a disability after an accident or were diagnosed with a debilitating illness, being unable to earn an active income calls for immediate financial planning. Taking steps early to reassess your finances, reduce unnecessary expenses, and explore available support options can help create greater stability during an uncertain period.

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