Your baby might be having an allergic reaction when they show some signs like rashes, stomach trouble, or breathing issues. Taking your infant to the doctor so they can check them out is the best way to know what's going on.

According to the American Medical Association, 1 in 13 children in the US has a food allergy. Your child doesn't have to grow into an adult while dealing with health issues to realize they have an allergy.

Signs start showing up while they're still quite young. A lot of parents find it easier to handle allergies in infants once they have the right knowledge.

What Does an Allergic Reaction Look Like in Babies?

You may think your baby is just fussy most of the time, but they could have an allergy. Every child reacts differently. The signs of an allergic reaction may not always be dramatic.

Skin Reactions

Eczema spots might worsen when you give your child certain foods or formulas. The skin is often the first place where allergy signs show up.

It's important to pay attention if your baby scratches a specific area on their body a lot or just seems uncomfortable. When managing infant allergies, you should watch out for:

Red patches or dry spots

Raised bumps or hives

Swelling around the lips or eyes

Digestive Issues

Your child shouldn't vomit often, even if their body is still learning how to digest food. Babies have sensitive stomachs that can easily react if they have an allergy. They may look uncomfortable or pass an unusual amount of gas after you feed them.

You should always go to a Boston doctor if you see blood or mucus in the stool.

Breathing Problems

Never ignore breathing problems in your child. Being unable to breathe properly is one of the most common infant allergy symptoms. Your baby may:

Wheeze

Cough

Have a runny or stuffy nose

It's better for a doctor to tell you your child simply has a cold. You should always take caution since some allergic reactions can be fatal if they affect your baby's breathing.

Behavioral Changes

Refusing to eat may be a sign that your baby's tummy is aching or they simply feel uncomfortable. Your infant can start having trouble sleeping well after you feed them. Watch out for changes in their behavior, especially if they suddenly start crying without a clear reason.

What Causes Allergies in Newborns?

Baby food allergies are common, but they aren't the only reason your infant may have a reaction. Common food triggers are:

Cow's milk

Eggs

Peanuts

Wheat

Soy

Your baby could have a cow milk protein allergy (CMPA) if you have noticed they often start crying after you give them a bottle of formula. Once you learn about CMPA, you'll be able to start protecting their stomach and skin.

If you have just made some changes to your home, your baby may develop an allergy. They may react to these common infant allergens:

Dust mites

Pet dander

Pollen

Mold

Sneezing an unusual number of times or having a constant runny nose is an allergy sign. Babies sometimes react to products you apply to their skin, like soaps and lotions. Stop using new products in their laundry or on their skin if you see them develop a rash soon after.

How Do You Treat Allergies in Infants?

Making a few simple changes may be the only thing you need to do so that your infant can feel more comfortable. Try to observe them more often if you want to start treating allergies.

Identify and Avoid Triggers

Write down what your baby eats throughout the day and how they seem after. The first step to treating allergies is to know what's causing a reaction. You'll be able to give their doctors better information if you know when symptoms appear.

Avoiding triggers and being consistent is important once you figure them out.

Adjust Feeding Choices

You should switch to a different formula if your baby has CMPA. There are many hypoallergenic products on the market. Ask your family doctor to recommend some good brands if you're unsure about what to get.

Breastmilk can pass on allergens to your baby. Making some changes to your diet may be helpful if you're breastfeeding.

Support Skin Health

Once you start taking good care of your baby's skin, you may see great changes in how they look. Feeling itchy or sore will cause your baby to be fussy. You can get creams as part of infant eczema treatments. It's important to always:

Buy fragrance-free products

Moisturize the skin more often

Use a gentle cleanser

You may be tempted to overtreat your baby's skin by buying many products and using them all at once. A simple routine will keep their allergies from worsening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Babies Outgrow Allergies?

Yes. You might have friends who tell you they were allergic to things like milk and eggs when young, but they can now take these things without any issue. Some children outgrow nut allergies later in life. Your family doctor can test your baby often to see if they are becoming more tolerant.

Are Food Allergies Dangerous for Infants?

It depends. You should never ignore symptoms of an allergy, even if the issue doesn't seem serious at first. Anaphylaxis is a serious reaction in people who have allergies, and it occurs within minutes. It's better not to take risks even if anaphylaxis isn't common in infants.

How Can You Tell the Difference Between Intolerance and Allergy?

Look at the signs. Your baby may be intolerant to something in their food if they have:

Gas

Bloating

Stomach discomfort

An allergy affects their immune system, and it may end up causing digestive issues. A doctor will do tests or ask you to avoid giving your baby some foods for a while to figure out the issue.

Manage Allergies in Infants

When you first start dealing with allergies in infants, you may feel overwhelmed. Your home environment or their diet may cause their immune system to react.

Allergy symptoms aren't always obvious in babies. If you visit a Boston doctor, they can figure out what's causing a reaction and advise you on the changes you need to make.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.