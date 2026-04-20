Renovating an older home should only happen after a buyer has handled key inspections focusing on structural integrity, plumbing and electrical systems, and the presence of hazardous materials. Check for mold, especially if the home has sat for a long time and may have established pests.

According to the United States Census Bureau, 59% of people who moved into older homes did interior upgrades within the first two years, and 27% of these owners made exterior improvements as well. Working within the framework of an older home may be more advantageous and character-filled than newer developments.

After getting past the time and budget constraints of inspections, you can successfully add modern features from spa-like bathrooms to outdoor kitchens if space permits.

Why Are People Buying Old Houses?

Cheap old homes may be in a superior location compared to a newer home. They're often in established neighborhoods with strong communities and mature landscapes such as older trees.

If one already has home renovations in mind, they may seek out an older home to remodel to take advantage of its historical charm and solid construction. There are distinct architectural details that one can only get in an older home, unless doing a custom build.

Special old home features may include:

Stained glass

Archways

Pocket doors (doors that slide inside the walls)

Coffered ceilings

Wood paneling

Glass doorknobs

What Are the Key Inspection Areas Before Renovating an Older Home?

Before investing in renovating an old home, your checklist should include a review of structural elements, electrical systems, and the plumbing network. Don't forget to check for water damage that may have led to mold and made it easier for pests to invade.

Structure

Before you start planning out your granite kitchen countertops or new master bathroom, the first key area to inspect is the structural integrity. Check for shifting foundations, cracked concrete, or sagging roofs.

Electrical Systems

Older homes built before the 1970s are likely to have outdated, deteriorated wiring, made from aluminum, which may have oxidized at connections. They also have insufficient amplification, which cannot safely handle modern appliances like central AC and electric vehicles.

A licensed electrician should evaluate your entire older house system to identify potential danger. You should replace old fuse boxes with modern 200-ampere circuit breaker panels to handle higher capacity and safety.

Plumbing

A major concern with the old homes is plumbing. You may need to make a replacement due to rust or damage from extended tree roots.

Pests

If your house sat long enough without any human occupants, there may be tiny ones, such as pests. Termites, rodents, and carpenter ants may have infested the space and possibly cause destruction to the foundation. Outdated insulation and hidden spaces from unused chimneys to crawl spaces make it easy for pests to exploit.

Mold

As an older home sits unattended, basement humidity builds up without good ventilation and can lead to condensation that quickly enables mold spores to reproduce. An unmaintained aging roof and cracked gutters also allow water to seep into these unattended basements and attics.

Mold quickly makes itself known through visible dark spots on:

Ceilings

Corners

Walls

You'll also notice a musty odor, such as a persistent, earthy smell in basements, closets, and windows.

Is Asbestos Still a Concern?

If you're renovating an older home, especially one built before 1978, asbestos may still be sitting beneath the walls and ceilings. For example, popcorn ceilings were a popular feature from 1945 to the 1980s that looked like dimpled drywall and often contained asbestos.

Asbestos has been linked to severe respiratory ailments such as mesothelioma cancer. Therefore, you don't want to risk moving into old houses that may have this health hazard.

Hire a certified asbestos removal company in NYC to conduct an assessment and safely remove the hazardous material.

What Are Renovation Steps After the Inspection?

Following the steps in the right order is essential for safety and keeping your project on track. After the inspection, focus on any structural and safety upgrades.

The next step includes:

Plumbing and electrical upgrades

Focusing on renovating your bathroom

Upgrade your kitchen and other living areas

Apply any cosmetic finishes

Improve outdoor living features

Frequently Asked Questions

What to Know Before Renovating an Old House?

Before you get excited about buying and upgrading an older home, ask yourself the following question: "Is the renovation we want even possible in this particular structure?"

You must consider whether the lot size allows enough expansion, and you may have local historic preservation boards that must know what you're considering for both inside and outside the home. Those approvals can take a while.

You should also ask, "How will building regulations affect changes?" as older homes are built under old building codes. Depending on the age of your home, the structure may have shifted over time, so make sure you can say "yes" to "Is this home structurally sound?"

What Adds the Most Value to a Bathroom Remodel?

A bathroom remodel is often the number one upgrade in the home. If you must choose one upgrade to start with an old or new home, look at your shower space.

Replacing an old tub-shower combination with a spacious walk-in shower is considered the best value addition for the space. Having built-in features with your walk-in showers, such as bench seating, further adds to the design.

If your bathroom has enough room, a separate clawfoot tub is a popular feature as it allows deep soak luxurious baths.

Turn Back Time in Your Old Home

Renovating an older home is a worthwhile project if you give yourself the time and budget to ensure it's safe to do so. Older homes must be updated to safely handle modern electricity, plumbing, and efficient insulation.

If these homes have sat unattended for years, there may be severe water damage and little critters lurking that have damaged the structure. Call vetted professionals to do inspections and safety upgrades before you conduct renovations. When all is said and done, you could have a classic old home upgraded to your unique style.

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