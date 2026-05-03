If someone you love and care about has compulsive hoarding, please know that if left unmanaged, it can give rise to severe psychological, social, and physical consequences. The homes of people with untreated hoarding disorder, for instance, may become filled with slip, trip, fall, pest, and fire hazards.

Indeed, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that many occupants of homes where people with a hoarding disorder live die in fires in these buildings.

Understanding your loved one's hoarding behavior, attachment to possessions, and inability to let go is crucial to building trust. You'll be able to approach them with empathy and reduce the shame they may feel, which can then encourage them to heed your advice about seeking professional treatment.

What Is Compulsive Hoarding?

The medical term for compulsive hoarding is hoarding disorder (HD). It's a diagnosable mental illness, as specified by the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition).

The National Institutes of Health states that hoarding disorder falls under the class of "Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders." It further notes that individuals with this condition display the following hoarding disorder symptoms, behaviors, characteristics, or traits:

Lasting problems related to parting with or discarding material possessions, whether or not they have monetary value

Excessive acquisition of items that the person doesn't need or no longer has any storage space for (affecting most people with HD)

Living in environments with severe clutter and disorganization (as a result of their finding it hard to let go of possessions)

Compulsive hoarding isn't as widely prevalent as other mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, but it still impacts millions of Americans.

The University of California, Davis says, for instance, that approximately 2% of the country's general population, or seven million people in the U.S., have hoarding disorder. The rate surges up to 6%, however, among older adults.

How Do You Treat Compulsive Hoarding?

Treating compulsive hoarding requires a multi-faceted approach that often involves combining motivational interviewing with one or more psychotherapies (e.g., cognitive behavioral therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy).

Doctors may also prescribe medications. They often do so if an individual with a hoarding disorder has another mental health illness. The latter could be exacerbating their HD, such as an anxiety disorder or depression, or vice versa.

Instances of compulsive hoarding co-occurring/co-existing with other psychiatric conditions are common. In a report published by Deconstructing Stigma, it cited data stating that 75% of people with HD have an anxiety or mood disorder, too. Other typical comorbidities include:

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Dementia

Individuals with HD or their loved ones should also consider seeking practical, hands-on assistance, particularly professional hoarding cleanup services.

From offering compassionate, non-judgmental support to people with hoarding or clutter disorder to delivering expertise in complex situations, these are some of the things a trusted biohazard cleanup service can do. Pros also apply a methodical approach to restoring a home's cleanliness and safety.

What Are the Consequences of Unmanaged Compulsive Hoarding?

If a person with compulsive hoarding remains untreated, they're at a higher risk of facing complications that can further affect their psychological well-being. Their social wellness and connectedness may also suffer, and their physical health and safety could be in harm's way, too.

Psychological Complications

The longer compulsive hoarding remains untreated, the higher a person's likelihood of developing other mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression.

Anxiety can develop when people with an unaddressed hoarding disorder feel intense distress, fear, and worry. They may go through these emotions whenever they think about their possessions or if they find themselves in a situation in which they need to discard items.

People with HD may also get depressed if they think they're hopeless and that they can't control their condition. Their depression may worsen as people they were once close with avoid them due to their mental condition, the state of their home, or both.

Social Impact

Individuals with compulsive hoarding may become socially isolated and disconnected as they avoid people. Social isolation, unfortunately, can lead to more problems, from heart disease to stroke, anxiety, depression, and even dementia, according to the U.S. CDC.

Physical Health and Safety Consequences

People with unaddressed hoarding disorder may continue to collect and fill their homes with items that can place them in harm's way. They could be at risk of slipping, tripping, and falling (e.g., due to cluttered objects).

The more cluttered a home gets, the more likely it will attract pests (e.g., rodents and roaches). Many of these houses also have flammable contents, and other objects can block the exits, preventing escape during fires.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Age Are Most People With Compulsive Hoarding?

Anyone, including young children, may develop and exhibit symptoms of compulsive hoarding.

The International OCD Foundation, however, notes that compared to adults between 34 and 44 years, hoarding disorder symptoms seem to be nearly three times more common among adults aged 55 to 94 years. It also says symptoms may first emerge during adolescence (11 to 15 years), often progressing over time.

How Can You Help a Loved One With a Hoarding Disorder?

Helping your loved one with a hoarding disorder means respecting their belongings, even if you think they don't have any use or worth. Your loved one considers their possessions "prized," so you should treat them as such.

Respecting your loved one's belongings can help you achieve a better, stronger relationship built on trust. The more they trust you, the more likely they are to listen to you once you bring up the subject of exploring professional help (e.g., psychotherapy, medications, and cleanup assistance).

When you want to do some hands-on organizing, always ask your loved one's permission before touching and putting away their stuff. Never throw any of their belongings, either; doing so can make them extremely stressed and stop trusting you.

Help Your Loved One Avoid the Consequences of Unmanaged Compulsive Hoarding

Untreated compulsive hoarding can lead to serious fall injuries, dangerous pest infestations, and deadly consequences like fires. If you have a loved one with this condition, don't wait until it's too late to talk to them about seeking help.

Stay updated on the latest in lifestyle, health, and current events by checking out our related reads and in-depth news coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.