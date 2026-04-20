Anxiety and panic attacks share overlapping physical symptoms, but they differ in how they start, how intense they feel, and how long they last. The signs of anxiety tend to build gradually and often connect to a specific stressor, while a panic attack strikes suddenly and peaks within minutes. Recognizing the difference can help you respond more effectively and seek the right support.

Over 40 million American adults live with an anxiety disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, making it the most common mental health condition in the country. Yet chest tightness, a racing heart, and shortness of breath don't come labeled.

When symptoms hit, identifying what's happening in the moment is genuinely difficult, and that uncertainty tends to amplify the distress. This article breaks down each condition clearly, so you can better understand what your body is telling you and feel more confident taking the next step.

What Are the Signs of Anxiety?

Anxiety is a sustained state of worry or tension that typically connects to a specific stressor in your life. Things like work pressure, health concerns, relationship stress, or an upcoming event can all contribute to it.

In fact, symptoms can range from mild to very severe and often persist for hours, days, or even longer. The anxiety symptoms list below covers the most common signs, many of which show up physically as well as emotionally:

Excessive worrying or feeling on edge for no clear reason

Restlessness or trouble relaxing even in calm situations

Muscle tension, headaches, or unexplained body aches

Difficulty concentrating or making simple decisions

Irritability or a short temper

Sleep problems like trouble falling or staying asleep

Physical symptoms such as a racing heart, sweating, or stomach discomfort

What Does a Panic Attack Feel Like?

A panic attack is an abrupt, powerful surge of fear or physical discomfort. It usually peaks within minutes. The signs of a panic attack can feel more physically overwhelming than general anxiety, and they can seem to come out of nowhere.

Panic attack causes vary; some attacks connect to a known trigger like stress or fear, yet many occur with no clear reason at all. A panic attack fades within 10 to 20 minutes, and the symptoms are intense enough to feel deeply alarming.

Common signs of a panic attack include:

Rapid or pounding heartbeat

Shortness of breath or a choking sensation

Chest pain or tightness

Sweating, chills, or hot flashes

Trembling or shaking

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or stomach upset

Numbness or tingling in the hands or face

Feeling detached from yourself or your surroundings

Fear of losing control or dying

How to Tell the Difference

The biggest differences between anxiety and a panic attack come down to just four factors: speed, intensity, trigger, and duration. Anxiety builds over time and connects to a recognizable stressor.

A panic attack starts suddenly, peaks within minutes, and can apparently happen with no cause at all. Both conditions fall under the category of mental health disorders and can seriously disrupt daily life without proper support.

Anxiety tends to feel like ongoing tension or dread, a drawn-out experience that lingers. A panic attack arrives fast and fades relatively quickly, leaving a person confused about what just happened.

Keeping a simple record of your symptoms when they started, how long they lasted, and what was happening at the time can actually help a doctor make a more accurate assessment.

If symptoms build up gradually and link to something specific, that points more toward anxiety. If symptoms hit suddenly and feel extremely intense for a short time, that pattern is more consistent with a panic attack.

When Should You Seek Help?

If anxiety or panic symptoms start interfering with your daily life or cause you to avoid certain places and situations, talking with a healthcare professional is a really good step. Getting support early can make a meaningful difference for your overall mental health.

A doctor or therapist can help identify the right approach for you, whether that means learning coping strategies, adjusting lifestyle habits, or exploring treatment options. Naturally, for those in the tri-state area, mental health therapy in NJ offers a range of options, from talk therapy to medication management, based on your specific needs.

Some symptoms need urgent medical attention. Frankly, if you experience chest pain, trouble breathing, or fainting, see a doctor right away.

These symptoms can overlap with serious physical conditions and need proper evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Have Both Anxiety and a Panic Attack at the Same Time?

Yes, it is very possible to experience both. Some people live with ongoing anxiety and have panic attacks too; frequent panic attacks can actually be a sign of panic disorder, which often occurs alongside anxiety disorders.

Are Panic Attacks Dangerous?

Panic attacks feel extremely intense, yet they are not physically dangerous on their own. They do not cause heart attacks or lasting physical harm, so the symptoms, though alarming, will pass.

Can Panic Attacks Happen During Sleep?

Yes, nocturnal panic attacks can wake a person from sleep, often without any warning. They involve the same symptoms as daytime attacks and can feel quite frightening, as they happen with no prior buildup.

Is It Possible to Have a Panic Attack Without Feeling Scared?

Some people experience what doctors sometimes call a non-fearful panic attack, where physical symptoms appear with no sense of fear or dread. These are less common, so it is honestly worth discussing any unusual symptoms with a doctor.

What Is the Difference Between a Panic Attack and Panic Disorder?

A panic attack is, basically, a single episode of intense fear or physical symptoms. Panic disorder is a diagnosed condition where a person has repeated, unexpected panic attacks and develops significant worry about having more.

You Have More Control Than You Think

Anxiety and panic attacks are both real, manageable conditions with distinct patterns worth understanding. The signs of anxiety tend to build over time and connect to identifiable stressors, while panic attacks arrive suddenly with intense physical symptoms.

Recognizing which one you're experiencing helps you communicate clearly with a healthcare provider and access the right care sooner. Explore more evidence-based mental health resources on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.