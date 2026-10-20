You'll likely have so many divorce and debt questions when separating from your spouse. Get legal guidance instead of risking making mistakes you'll regret later on. Try to also research which responsibilities you may have for each kind of debt you and your current spouse have.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the total amount of household debt in the US reached $18.59 trillion in the second quarter of 2025. Splitting debt when divorcing a spouse isn't always easy.

Once you know what to expect, you'll be able to prepare for negotiations and make better choices.

What Happens to Debt When You Get a Divorce?

It may be divided between you and your spouse. In most cases, each person pays a portion depending on:

What state law says

When the debt was incurred

How the money was used

A divorce decree won't automatically change your agreement with a lender. If both of you signed up for the loan, the lender may still pursue either of you for missed payment.

How Can I Protect Myself When Dealing With Shared Debt?

Ensure you're aware of every loan, credit card, mortgage, and unpaid bill you might be in charge of paying. Knowing whose name appears on each account can help you avoid paying back money you didn't use or agree to borrow. Don't wait too long to take these steps if you want to protect yourself:

Gather account statements and payment records

Ask your attorney how state law affects each debt

Explore refinancing or closing joint accounts

It's always a good idea to confirm how each account will be handled. If shared debt has become quite hard to manage, figure out if you can qualify for debt relief options. Learning how to file Chapter 7 with no money may help you get a fresh start.

Is It Better to Pay Off Debt Before a Divorce?

It depends. Paying off debt before a divorce may reduce stress, but doing so isn't always the best choice. Your decision should depend on your:

The available cash

The type of debt

Your expected living expenses after separation

If you pay off debts on joint credit cards, it will prevent interest charges. Do this if you also want to reduce the number of accounts you need to manage.

Using most of your savings to clear the balance is probably not a good idea. You might not have enough money left to pay for emergency bills or even legal fees.

When you understand the effects of each financial move you're considering, you'll be able to avoid costly mistakes.

How Are Joint Credit Cards Handled During Divorce

Joint credit cards usually remain the responsibility of both account holders after divorce. Your divorce agreement may, however, assign the balance to one spouse. The card issuer can still hold both borrowers responsible.

Don't let credit card debt after divorce ruin your finances. Check whether you share the account or are only an authorized user. If both names appear on the account, contact the issuer to discuss closing it to new purchases or transferring the balance, if allowed.

Closing the card won't erase existing debt. Keep checking statements and making required payments to protect your credit score. If your former spouse misses payments, seek legal advice about enforcing your divorce agreement.

Does My Spouse Get Half My Debt in Divorce?

No. Your spouse doesn't automatically receive half of every debt when you divorce. The outcome depends on state law, the nature of the debt, and the facts surrounding its use.

In community property states, many debts acquired during marriage may be treated as shared obligations even if one spouse's name appears on the account.

However, specific rules and exceptions apply. In equitable distribution states, courts divide marital debt fairly. That doesn't always mean a 50/50 split. These are some things the court might do:

Divide the balance equally

Assign a larger share to whoever has more money

Consider which spouse benefited from the funds

You should never rely on assumptions about what your spouse must pay. Consult a family law attorney instead. They can explain how the court will likely approach your debts.

Does Divorce and Debt Affect My Ability to Get a Mortgage?

Sometimes. Lenders will review your income and credit history before giving you money. They use this process to check if you're capable of paying it back.

If your household income is now lower because of a divorce, that may affect your ability to get loans. You can protect your eligibility by ensuring you pay all your bills on time.

Reducing outstanding balances instead of allowing them to pile up also improves your credit score. Try increasing your income too if it's now significantly lower because of a divorce.

Can I Be Responsible for My Ex-Spouse's Debt After Divorce?

Yes. During a divorce, your former spouse may receive the family car or another asset and agree to pay the remaining debt. You'll find yourself in a collection dispute if they miss payments and your name is still on the loan. Ask the lender which options you have, and they may suggest:

Refinancing

Loan assumption

Removing your name

If your former spouse violates the divorce agreement, you can talk to your attorney about enforcement options.

Does Moving Out Make Me Responsible for Less Marital Debt?

Not really. Moving out of the family home doesn't automatically remove your responsibility for marital debt. If you leave a home with a joint mortgage, you may still be responsible for payments even if your former spouse chooses to stay there.

Ask your attorney how leaving your home may affect your rights and duties. You should also keep good records in case you later need them when splitting debt in divorce.

Understand Your Rights and Options Regarding Debt

Sharing debt is usually one of the things people struggle with during and after a divorce. Try to understand different divorce and debt topics before you sign a settlement.

Keep track of all your bills and be aware of all the debt you're responsible for. Don't hesitate to seek legal guidance when you need it too.

Once you learn what state law says about debt incurred during a marriage, you can avoid making costly decisions. Get more financial tips on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.