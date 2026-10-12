When you fix a leaky roof before heavy rainfall, you're less likely to deal with water damage. Inspect your gutters and remove anything that might prevent water from flowing properly. Cutting down some trees also helps you keep your family safe.

According to Climate Central, 90% of the cities analyzed in a 2025 study have received heavier hourly rainfall since 1970. You need to invest in home protection from rain instead of hoping it won't cause any damage.

Being well prepared will give you peace of mind.

What Causes Heavy Rainfall?

Weather fronts, thunderstorms, and tropical storms. Climate change is one of the reasons some areas that used to get moderate rainfall now deal with floods and frequent storms.

Don't ignore the weather updates you receive on your phone. Checking them frequently and paying attention to local news helps you know when you are about to get heavy rainfall.

What Are the Dangers of Heavy Rain?

It can cause flash flooding and damage your foundation. Heavy rain often causes water to build up quickly.

It can also overwhelm your drainage system. As you prepare your home for a storm, be aware of these rain impacts on your property:

Electrical hazards

Roof leaks

Soil erosion

You'll be able to come up with a better preparation plan once you know the kind of danger heavy rainfall poses to your family.

Property Checks to Protect Your Home During Heavy Rainfall

Don't assume your property is in good condition to handle heavy rain. There might be damage or weaknesses you haven't noticed yet. Taking rainfall safety measures will save you from dealing with a stressful situation later on.

Inspect Your Yard and Drain Field

Dealing with a sewer backup during heavy rain can be quite overwhelming. It may affect your everyday routine.

If your home uses a septic system, inspect your drain field to see if there are any unusually wet spots. These may indicate your tank is full or not working properly.

The moment you notice any signs of septic tank damage, reach out to a professional. They'll let you know if you need drain field repair and installation.

After addressing septic tank issues, you'll avoid worrying about unpleasant backups during heavy rainfall. You should also remove leaves and debris around your drains to avoid a blockage.

Check if Nearby Trees Are Firm

It's quite common for strong winds to accompany heavy rainfall. If you have trees near your home, they might fall on your roof and cause significant damage.

Protect your family by assessing trees that have exposed roots or leaning trunks. You can ask a professional to help you figure out whether you need to cut them or not.

Even if you love how a tree looks on your property, it's not worth risking your safety for. Make tree assessments part of your property checks for rain. Get rid of all dead branches, too, since they can damage your siding or break some windows.

Inspect Your Roof and Gutters

Your roof and gutters help you keep rainwater away from your walls and foundation. Once you learn there will be heavy rainfall soon, schedule an inspection. It will make it easier to detect and address issues like:

Missing shingles

Loose flashing

Gaps around the chimneys or vents

If you have trees near your home, dead leaves are probably accumulating in your gutters. Remove these so that rainwater can flow properly.

Don't forget to also check if your downspouts are facing the correct side. They should direct water away from your foundation instead of releasing it beside your walls. Adjusting them when you need to and fixing roof leaks will reduce the risk of water damage.

Protect Your Foundation and Basement

Water collecting around your foundation may seep through cracks and gaps. It will then flood your basement. You might not notice the issue until you start seeing mold growth.

A simple basement and foundation inspection will improve heavy rain preparedness. Walk around the outside of your home while watching out for:

Cracks in the walls

Areas with damaged sealant

Sunken soil

Avoid waiting until it starts raining to secure your basement. Figure out which areas have damage and book repairs early enough. Consider redoing some parts of your foundation if they have large cracks or recurring leakage.

Once you address the damage, you'll know you've protected your belongings as much as you can. It's also a good idea to keep valuable things away from the basement floor in case the area has flooded before.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Tell if Heavy Rain Is Becoming Dangerous?

Water levels might start rising quickly, and roads will likely flood. Monitor the local news so you don't miss any severe weather warnings. These can help you determine if you're safe or if you need to move to higher ground.

You should also turn on a radio if you're busy and won't be able to keep checking your phone for notifications.

What Should I Keep in a Heavy Rain Emergency Kit?

Supplies your family may need if flooding disrupts electricity or makes it hard to go to the stores. Ensure you have enough:

Drinking water

Nonperishable food

Flashlights and spare batteries

Don't forget to keep a first-aid kit and essential medication close, too.

When packing your emergency kit, store the items in waterproof containers. They'll still be in good condition even when they come into contact with water.

Can Heavy Rain Affect My Drinking Water?

Yes. Avoid drinking water from your well if the area around it recently flooded. Chemicals and sewage might have gotten in and contaminated it.

When you reach out to local health officials, they can help you confirm if the water is safe. Keep drinking bottled water until they give you the go-ahead.

Prepare for Heavy Rainfall Better

You shouldn't fail to prepare for heavy rainfall because it might damage your property or put your family at risk.

Take a few minutes to inspect your yard and basement. If your drainage system isn't working well, get it fixed to avoid flooding. It's also smart to address roof leaks and cut any trees that show signs of falling. Get the local weather forecast and the latest news on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.