Pedestrian safety depends on three factors working together: safe street design, controlled vehicle speeds, and consistent driver accountability. When these elements break down, fatality numbers climb, and correcting the problem means treating crossings, speed limits, and enforcement as one connected strategy rather than separate fixes.

Drivers struck and killed 6,732 people walking in the United States in 2025, an average of 18 per day, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Even after three straight years of decline, that toll remains 5% above pre-pandemic levels.

Behind that number sits a parent walking a child to school, a commuter crossing after dark, an older neighbor needing more time to clear an intersection. Knowing what drives these deaths, and what actually prevents them, gives residents and local leaders real tools to protect people on foot.

Why Are Pedestrians So Vulnerable on Our Roads?

People walking do not have a metal frame, airbags, or seatbelts to soften a crash, so even a fairly slow-moving vehicle can cause serious harm. The World Health Organization reports that pedestrians make up about 23% of all road deaths worldwide, a share that is quite high given how few miles people actually walk compared to how many they drive.

Urban road safety depends heavily on how close foot traffic sits to moving vehicles, and in many neighborhoods, that distance is uncomfortably small.

Speed plays a big role too. According to the Department of Transportation, a pedestrian struck by a car going 20 miles per hour usually survives, yet that same crash at 40 miles per hour is often fatal. That gap explains why so many safety advocates push for lower speed limits near schools, parks, and busy sidewalks.

What's Driving the Rise in Traffic Fatalities?

Several factors combine to put more people walking at risk, and most of them trace back to how streets get built and used. Fast-moving traffic near homes, missing sidewalks, and dim lighting all raise the odds of a serious crash, and these problems tend to show up together rather than alone.

Vehicle size matters more than people might think. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association data, larger vehicles, like SUVs and pickup trucks, are involved in over half of all pedestrian deaths nationwide, since their higher front ends tend to strike people in the chest and head instead of the legs.

Nighttime crashes are a concern, too, and a lot of that comes down to poor lighting at crossings and intersections.

Proven Strategies To Improve Pedestrian Safety

No single fix solves this problem on its own. Cities that see real improvement often combine street design changes, stronger enforcement, and public education, rather than leaning on just one approach. Pedestrian accident prevention works best as a layered effort, with each piece supporting the others.

Engineering Solutions

Physical changes to a street often make the biggest difference. Lower speed zones, better crosswalks, and improved lighting all help to reduce the chance that a crash turns fatal.

Cities across the country have started rolling out projects that include:

Raised crosswalks and curb extensions at busy intersections

Refuge islands for people crossing multi-lane roads

Brighter street lighting near schools and transit stops

Traffic circles that slow vehicles without full stops

Enforcement and Planning

Design changes work better when paired with steady enforcement. Police attention to speeding and failure-to-yield violations sends a clear signal that safety rules actually matter.

Traffic safety initiatives that combine engineering with enforcement may also see a drop in crashes. Complete streets planning, which builds sidewalks and crossings into every road project from the start, is becoming standard practice in many cities.

How Communities Can Take Action

Local governments make faster progress when they know exactly where the worst crashes happen instead of guessing. Mapping crash data and listening to residents helps target fixes where people already walk the most, which tends to save both time and money.

Street safety education plays a big part too, especially for younger residents who are just learning to navigate traffic on foot or bike. Schools, libraries, and community centers often host walking safety programs that teach kids how to cross safely and pay attention to their surroundings.

Community traffic awareness efforts, like neighborhood groups reporting dangerous intersections, help keep pressure on local officials to act. In Newark, Brach Eichler personal injury attorneys often see firsthand how a single dangerous intersection can affect a family for years, which is part of why community reporting matters so much.

Residents can support these efforts in a few concrete ways:

Reporting missing crosswalks or broken streetlights to the city

Attending public meetings about local road projects

Requesting speed studies for streets near schools

Volunteering for neighborhood walk audits

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should Pedestrians Do To Stay Safer Right Now?

Wearing bright or reflective clothing after dark makes a real difference, since drivers often notice pedestrians a few seconds too late otherwise. Making eye contact with drivers before stepping into a crosswalk is a simple habit that can prevent a lot of close calls.

How Can Residents Report a Dangerous Intersection?

Most cities have an online portal or a dedicated phone line for reporting traffic hazards, and these reports usually get logged into a public tracking system. Local public works departments typically follow up within a few weeks, though response times vary a bit by city.

Does Vehicle Design Affect Pedestrian Fatalities?

Taller front ends on trucks and SUVs strike pedestrians higher on the body, which often causes more severe injuries than a sedan would. Some automakers have started adjusting hood height and adding pedestrian detection systems to address this problem.

Building Safer Streets For Everyone

Pedestrian safety improves when street design, enforcement, and community awareness work together rather than as isolated fixes. Lower speeds, better crossings, and stronger driver accountability have already reduced pedestrian deaths in cities across the country, proving that these crashes are preventable rather than inevitable.

Explore our website to learn more about recovering after a pedestrian accident, so you know exactly where to turn if you or someone you love is ever hurt.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.