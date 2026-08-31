Instead of stumbling out of a bar at 4 am, you're more likely to see certain Black celebrities showing off their outdoor adventures on their socials. Some, like Tiffany Haddish, are climbing Utah's mountains while Kelis highlights life on a farm in Kenya. From becoming self-sufficient through ranching to testing their physical and mental limits, these celebrities are helping remove the stigma about the outdoors not being a Black thing.

In 2025, over 183 million people ages 6 and older in the U.S. participated in outdoor recreation, from biking to park exploration, according to NCOAE. From designated bike paths in urban environments to Black Facebook hiking groups, more Black Americans are increasing their engagement in these areas.

How Are Black Celebrities Enjoying Outdoor Adventures?

From eco tourism to enhancing their own backyards, many Black celebrities are enjoying what nature has to offer. Additionally, many are making a point of protecting our environment.

Never one to back away from uncomfortable moments, did you know that Tiffany Haddish braved the wild while on her period? The Girls Trip star tackled this intense Wilderness survival challenge, which involved scaling mountains and rappelling down cliffs, on a guest appearance in National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls. She boldly announced to the audience that Aunt Flo had invited herself to her Utah trip at the worst time.

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Actor and rapper Will Smith made sure to remind everyone how he became an action star when he marked his 50th birthday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. This isn't the first time he showed that he's one of the Bad Boys for Life, as he also skydived in Dubai.

Chicago-native Kellee Edwards earned her repeated titles of "The Most Interesting Woman in the World" and "One of the Most Powerful Women in Travel" as her active travel to over 50 countries has been enhanced by her skills as a pilot and scuba diver. She hosts Mysterious Islands, which explores remote islands unknown to most people.

Is Wilderness Travel All for Fun?

Several Black celebrities have incorporated outdoor living into their lifestyles, not just occasional travel. For example, singer Kelis highlighted her relocation with three children to Africa. Her Instagram has been filled with highlights of her Kenya farm life and the modern conveniences of the country.

She also showed fans reasons to visit the geothermal spa in Kenya's Hell's Gate National Park. Get a taste of what she's living with Kenya Tanzania safari packages.

​Ageless rockstar Lenny Kravitz has gone his own way by buying land in Brazil for his own nature retreats. He maintains his twelve-pack abs by actively working the 1,000-acre 18th-century coffee plantation and farm compound. He's gone as far as to learn horse riding directly from local Brazilian cowboys and animal husbandry. The property is a refuge from touring life, allowing him to continuously reconnect with nature and produce organic produce vital to his vegan lifestyle.

Organizations Helping More Black People Enjoy the Outdoors

While some Black Americans may naturally take to the land or simply be returning to their roots, such as Morgan Freeman on his Mississippi farm, others may need some help connecting and getting over the stereotype of the outdoors being "white people stuff."

Luckily, several regional and national groups emphasize cultural representation and guided activities that also teach about environmental conservation.

Some choices include:

Outdoor Afro

Hunters of Color

Melanin Base Camp

Diversify Outdoors

Black Girls Hike RVA

Black Girls Trekkin'

Why Does Black Expansion Outdoors Matter?

While research has proven nature to be healing, there's a complicated history from slavery to Jim Crow segregation. Many are still trying to deconstruct stereotypes that link outdoor recreation to being a "white-only" space or fear modern-day profiling, as witnessed when an innocent birdwatcher, and now Emmy winner, Christian Cooper got 911 called on him for asking someone to put their dog on a leash.

As Black Americans find their space in nature, from renovating personal property, weekly hikes, or foreign safaris, it can play a big role in closing the health gap. It's particularly useful regarding cardiovascular and diabetes statistics.

Coming to terms with this history can also honor the rich legacy of Black American farmers, ranchers, and conservationists who helped build this country and whose history has often been buried, particularly during the Wild West expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Know About Melanin and Sun Exposure?

There is no set limit on how long Black people can safely stay in the sun. Melanin does provide more natural protection that permits longer resistance against sunburn than fairer-skinned counterparts. However, it doesn't protect Black skin from sunburn or from skin cancer.

Sunburn may be rare, but prolonged unprotected exposure can cause the painful condition along with hyperpigmentation and other skin damage. Yes, Black people can get skin cancer; it's less common, but when diagnosed, it could be deadlier, as it is often found later and at a more dangerous stage.

Any Black person going on a safari, hiking, or doing prolonged work outdoors should remember to use shade and limit their direct UV exposure between peak hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Long-sleeve lightweight shirts and hats are your friends, and don't forget to use sunscreen.

Where Do Black People Vacation the Most?

Black travelers frequent warm-weather places like the Caribbean, with Jamaica ranking as a top option. Mexico and Ghana increasingly top the list. In the United States, Miami and Orlando, Florida, have been top destinations for family vacations.

Black professionals and others with old-money ties often frequent the Oak Bluffs enclave in Martha's Vineyard. Of course, New Orleans has remained popular even when Essence Fest isn't going on.

Black People Are Returning to the Land

From a guided excursion to a holistic lifestyle built around a love of nature, many Black celebrities are highlighting the cultural and historical bond many feel when exploring or carving a self-sufficient life on the land.

Outdoor adventures may last a day on a Utah mountain or a lifetime on a farm in Mississippi or Kenya. You can also keep things simple and enjoy a daily bike ride around your neighborhood.

Check out more of our articles about the environment and lifestyle adjustments.

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