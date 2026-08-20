Modern lifestyle habits, such as excessive screen time and poor sleep, can place excessive strain on the eyes and lead to vision problems. Alcohol and tobacco use can also impact eye health by causing vision diseases related to oxidative stress and impaired nutrition and blood flow to the eyes.

Understanding and correcting these unhealthy behaviors is crucial because they contribute not only to eye ailments but also to chronic diseases.

As a study published in Frontiers in Medicine Nephrology in April 2025 notes, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that lifestyle is linked to 60% of factors affecting quality of life and personal health. From heart disease to stroke and poor sleep quality, these are other conditions that unhealthy lifestyle habits can lead to, aside from eye health woes.

What Are Some Common Vision Problems?

Refractive errors are the most common vision problems. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), over 150 million Americans have a refractive error.

There are several types of refractive errors, including:

Myopia or nearsightedness, which makes objects in the distance look blurry

Hyperopia or farsightedness, which makes nearby objects appear blurry

Astigmatism, which can make both distant and nearby objects look distorted or blurry

There's also presbyopia, often referred to as "age-related farsightedness." It's not hyperopia, though, as it's a normal part of aging, wherein the eyes' lenses harden naturally and lose flexibility.

The good news is that most cases of refractive errors are treatable and correctable, with prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses being the most common options.

What Are Other Possible Causes of Blurry Vision?

Aside from refractive errors, other eye problems can cause blurry vision, including:

Dry eye disease (DED)

Computer vision syndrome (CVS), also known as "digital eye strain" (DES)

Eye infections

Cataracts

Glaucoma

Macular degeneration

Diabetic retinopathy

Sometimes, the eye isn't the problem; systemic factors are at play. Some medications, for instance, can dry the eyes out (e.g., antihistamines), leading to vision blurriness. Severe migraines can also affect one's vision, making it appear blurry.

What and Why Are Modern Lifestyle Habits Influencing Cases of Vision Problems?

Whether it's due to prolonged, continuous screen time, poor sleep, alcohol consumption, or tobacco use, these are all unhealthy, even dangerous lifestyle habits that can cause temporary (short-term) eye conditions. If not corrected, they can lead to chronic (long-term) vision problems.

Prolonged Screen Time

Trend-tracking platform Exploding Topics has compiled average screen time statistics for 2026, reporting a global average of 4 hours and 47 minutes per day. The average American, however, surpasses this, averaging 6 hours and 12 minutes a day.

Prolonged screen time, unfortunately, is an unhealthy modern lifestyle habit that can lead to vision problems by causing dry eyes due to reduced blink rate and promoting DES. The blue light emitted by screen devices can also contribute to eye fatigue while negatively affecting sleep.

Poor Sleep

Poor sleep isn't always a choice, but it can arise from unhealthy lifestyle habits like:

Prolonged screen time

Drinking too much caffeine or alcohol

Leading a sedentary lifestyle

Actively leading an inconsistent sleep schedule

Having regular heavy meals close to bedtime

Regardless of the lifestyle habit that causes poor sleep, not getting regular, high-quality sleep can contribute to vision problems because it deprives the eyes of the rest and restoration they need (which occurs during sleep).

Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can cause oxidative stress and inflammation. The longer this happens, the more likely adverse eye health effects are to happen, such as chronic DED and blurriness.

Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol consumption, particularly heavy, repeated drinking, can harm the eyes and vision over time. It can do so by:

Damaging the optic nerve

Reducing the nutrients absorbed by the eyes

Causing oxidative stress

Drinking too much alcohol isn't just bad for the eyes; its harmful effects impact multiple organs and body systems. As an article published by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism explains, it contributes to over 200 health conditions.

Tobacco Use

Tobacco use, whether in the form of smoking or chewing, harms vision, as it contains numerous toxic chemicals that can damage the delicate and sensitive nerves and blood vessels in the eyes. Such damage can increase one's risk of acquiring severe eye health problems, including vision loss.

Tobacco use, like the other lifestyle habits discussed in this guide, also has a whole-body effect. As SmokeFree.gov explains, it harms nearly all of the body's organs, affecting:

The brain

Head

Face

Lungs

DNA

Heart

Hormones

Stomach

Frequently Asked Questions

Are All Cases of Vision Problems Preventable?

No. Not all cases and types of vision problems are preventable, as some are congenital (present at birth). Examples are congenital blindness and structural and anatomical abnormalities.

Many vision problems acquired during life, however, are preventable, with their causes or risk factors being modifiable. You can reduce your risk of developing cataracts, for example, by protecting your eyes from the damaging effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays with UV-protective sunglasses.

Another example is preventing vision loss caused by eye injuries. You can reduce your risk of these problems by wearing safety glasses to protect your eyes from injury.

What Can Happen if You Ignore Vision Problems?

Ignoring vision problems can result in more serious chronic conditions, such as vision loss from diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma. Delaying diagnostic exams and care for these issues will only allow them to progress, causing irreversible damage that early treatment could otherwise have prevented or stalled.

You don't even have to wait for vision issues like blurriness to get your eyes checked. It's best to schedule routine comprehensive eye exams every one to two years. They can help uncover hidden problems and give you more time to get them corrected while they're still in their early stages.

Stop Unhealthy Lifestyle Habits That Can Ruin Your Vision

Prolonged screen time, poor sleep, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use are unhealthy lifestyle habits that can contribute to vision problems. If you engage in any of these, it's time to consider stopping now, not just for better eye health but for your overall wellness and quality of life.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.