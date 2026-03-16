Recent trends show that cosmetic dentistry is shaping people's confidence and self-image by providing immediate, sometimes even instant, corrections to aesthetic flaws. By fixing these problems, they can help boost your self-esteem and make you feel more outgoing and positive about yourself.

Indeed, the latest smile trends are indicating an increase in the usage of dental cosmetic services. They reveal teeth whitening and porcelain veneers as some examples of cosmetic procedures rising in popularity.

ADA News, for instance, says the demand for and popularity of cosmetic teeth whitening may be increasing. Nearly one in five Americans (19%) have already had their teeth whitened. Market projections also expect this industry to rise and be worth $8.21 billion by 2026.

By learning more about the trends surrounding dental innovations and smile makeovers, you can decide for yourself if such procedures are worth the investment.

What Does Cosmetic Dentistry Do?

The focus of cosmetic dentistry is to improve or augment oral aesthetics. Oral or dental aesthetics refer to the appearance of the teeth, gums, and bite.

Medical and dental professionals also call bites "occlusions." They refer to the manner in which the upper and lower jaws align with each other.

Cosmetic dentists achieve the goals of the personalized procedures they carry out through various techniques, such as:

Whitening

Reshaping

Straightening

Fixing dental flaws

Is Cosmetic Dentistry Really Worth the Cost?

Yes. As long as you receive high-quality, carefully planned, and properly executed cosmetic dentistry services, they're generally worth the cost. Think of them as immediate dental confidence boosters.

Confidence in oneself is critical to overall well-being, as it has a direct impact on mental health. It fosters resilience and empowers a person to take proactive, purposeful actions.

Some cosmetic dentistry procedures also have a "restorative" or "protective" effect, such as porcelain veneers, which are thin, shell-like covers. The "shells" can fix several problems at once, from gaps to stains, chips, and misalignment, as explained by this guide on getting veneers in Liverpool.

With veneers, you can restore the beautiful appearance of a chipped tooth, for instance, with natural-looking solutions. The shells can protect and preserve the rest of the actual tooth structure from further damage.

How Are Cosmetic Dentistry Trends Shaping People's Confidence and Self-Image

Thanks to continued improvements in technology, today's cosmetic dentistry trends have become more:

Accessible

Transformative

Personalized

From teeth whitening to bonding and veneers, these solutions are shaping people's self-confidence and self-image by providing restorative results that, in many cases, are immediate if not instant. In many cases, they can even be "painless."

All those characteristics give patients the encouragement they need to flash their beautiful, healthy smiles again.

Immediate Results That Help Boost Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem

Self-confidence and self-esteem come from how you perceive yourself. Your personal appearance (including the way your teeth and gums look) can therefore impact them.

Some people may develop or experience social anxiety if they feel embarrassed over the appearance of their teeth, gums, and bite.

The good news is that many modern cosmetic dentistry services are same-day or single-day procedures. Professional teeth whitening, for instance, takes an hour or less. However, it has immediate results that can last for several months to a few years.

With a brighter, healthier-looking smile that professional whitening can deliver, you can give your self-confidence and self-esteem a much-needed boost. It can be particularly helpful if your teeth are a source of insecurity.

You should never ignore confidence and esteem issues, as these have a close relationship with your mental health.

As Verywell Mind notes, a healthy or high level of self-esteem is critical to positive mental well-being and health. Conversely, low self-esteem can contribute to problems like anxiety, eating disorders, and depression.

Encouraging Better Self-Care

Undergoing well-planned, properly executed cosmetic dentistry services can also help you become more attentive to your dental care and overall oral health.

Let's use porcelain veneers as an example, which many people get as dental restorations to fix stained or chipped teeth. However, as their final results can be quite transformative, those who get them become encouraged to take better care of their teeth and gums.

Reputable cosmetic dentists are also a treasure trove of information, sharing knowledge about the negative effects of certain lifestyle choices on oral health. They may, for instance, enlighten patients who smoke about how it can reduce the quality and longevity of restorations like crowns and bonding.

By becoming more aware, people who choose to invest in cosmetic dentistry trends are more likely to become even more invested in self-care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the Results of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Permanent?

No, the results of cosmetic dentistry procedures aren't permanent, although their longevity can range from a few months to many years, even decades.

Professional teeth whitening procedures, for instance, have immediate results that can last for several months to a few years. People who don't smoke and avoid drinking too much colored beverages (e.g., coffee, tea, soda, and red wine) can expect the results of their treatment to last longer.

Veneers, on the other hand, can last much longer, reaching 15 years or so. Indeed, an article published in PubMed Central found that the ceramic veneers they studied had a 96% 15-year estimated survival rate.

Do Insurance Policies Cover Cosmetic Dentistry Services?

Insurance policies usually don't cover elective cosmetic dentistry services, as their being "elective" means they're not medically necessary.

There are some cases, however, in which coverage may apply, such as if the procedure will serve a restorative function.

An example is if a patient requires dental implants because their jawbone would otherwise disintegrate without stimulation. Another is if a patient involved in an accident now needs to get a broken tooth fixed.

Feel More Confident With High Quality Cosmetic Dentistry Services

While many people follow cosmetic dentistry trends to improve their smile, for many others, their procedures also serve a functional, restorative purpose.

Even in cases where it's more for aesthetics, the self-confidence and self-esteem-boosting effects of these dental cosmetic procedures are enough to make them a worthy investment.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.