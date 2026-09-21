From managed service providers (MSPs) to information technology (IT) staff augmentation services, these are primary ways small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can access top IT professionals. Using on-demand talent platforms is another viable option.

Relying on highly experienced yet cost-efficient tech talent has become all the more crucial, as SMBs face growing complexities in modern technologies, costly system downtimes, and data losses.

Data breaches are particularly concerning, with four in five SMBs being victims of data or security breaches last year, per a February 2026 article published by CyberCrime Magazine. It even noted that three in five SMBs that experienced a breach had to permanently close down six months after becoming a breach or hack victim.

Who Are IT Professionals?

IT professionals are experts who perform many technical tasks to support an organization. They design, manage, and secure:

Computer networks

Software programs

Hardware infrastructure

Communication and internet networks

Software developers are among the most common types of IT professionals.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the number of jobs for software developers, alongside quality assurance analysts (QAAs) and testers, is over 1.9 million. Their job outlook is also bright, with the BLS forecasting it to grow 10% from 2025 to 2035, 10% faster than the average.

IT support specialists are another sought-after type of IT expert. Almost all organizations that rely on some form of information technology (e.g., the internet and computers) rely on these IT professionals and their skills and abilities to troubleshoot and maintain networks and systems.

Cybersecurity experts and information security analysts are in high demand, too, as cyberattacks continue to proliferate.

Remember: Bad actors don't discriminate, and they target individuals and businesses of all sizes, including SMBs. An article published on Yahoo even revealed that cyberattacks have already victimized almost half of all SMBs (43%) based in the U.S.

What Does It Mean to Be an IT Professional?

Being an IT professional means having the abilities, skills, and knowledge to oversee and maintain an organization's information technology network and infrastructure. IT experts who can do their jobs well have the following core attributes:

Technical expertise, including a solid know-how and foundation in operating systems, cloud platforms, and network software and hardware

Communication skills, as they must be able to translate complex concepts into simple, easy-to-understand instructions and terms for non-technical users

Problem-solving skills, including the ability to deliver quick and effective system failure analyses and troubleshooting

Attention to detail, particularly having a careful approach to security, as even the smallest mistakes can lead to data loss or major system downtimes

How Can SMBs Access Enterprise-Level Technical Expertise on Demand?

Unlike corporate giants, SMBs have lower financial limits and smaller budgets to spend on overhead expenses, including IT facilities. Because of their spending limitations, some small business owners may be quick to dismiss the idea of hiring IT professionals because they think it's unaffordable.

The good news is that there are several ways for SMBs to gain access not only to budget-friendly but also fast tech recruitment processes.

Leveraging Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

MSPs have helped simplify small- to mid-market tech hiring by allowing employers to offload the administrative burden of:

Creating blueprints for each vacant job position

Advertising IT job openings

Processing applications

Scheduling and conducting interviews

Sifting through all prospective hires and talents

With the help of an MSP, an organization can get quick access to a pool of talented, experienced, and skilled IT professionals and specialists. The MSP can serve as their primary point of contact, regardless of whether a company requires 24-hour cyber monitoring, IT support and helpdesk, or nearshore software development.

Opting for Information Technology (IT) Staff Augmentation Services

Staff augmentation services allow you to access vetted IT experts who can work as an extension of your existing team. They'll be on the same hours, use the same tools, and have the same accountability as your in-house team, as noted in this guide on IT staff augmentation from ParallelStaff.

Through IT staff augmentation services, your firm can access IT professionals on demand, whether you need software developers, data engineers, or UI designers.

Using On-Demand Talent Platforms

On-demand talent marketplaces for IT professionals are platforms specifically curated for firms looking to connect with pre-vetted tech experts. They work similarly to freelance sites, with the primary and biggest difference being that their platform specifically caters to connecting prospective employers (like SMBs) with qualified IT specialists.

From software engineers to data scientists and IT support specialists, SMBs can find these professionals for flexible, contract work, or project-based tasks via these marketplaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Does IT Staff Augmentation Differ From Outsourced MSPs?

IT staff augmentation services differ from outsourced MSPs in that they add to or expand your existing internal IT team or department.

Think of the augmented staff members you add as temporary professional help who'll act under the instructions and orders of your in-house IT manager. You can "rent" their services for a specific period, and once the project is over, they'll transition off.

Outsourced MSPs, on the other hand, are for organizations that wish to offload the entire management of their IT infrastructure and operations to a third-party specialist.

Suppose you own a small business that doesn't have any IT staff yet. In this case, you can work with an MSP, and they'll take full responsibility for all your IT needs, whether it's cybersecurity, IT support, or cloud services.

How Much Is the Salary of an IT Specialist?

ZipRecruiter puts the salary of IT specialists at an annual average of over $84,000. With that kind of money on the line, it's understandable that many SMBs opt to outsource their IT needs to MSPs or "rent" temporary experts through staff augmentation, as these practices are usually more cost-effective.

Gain Access to Top IT Professionals and Tech Talent

Regardless of your organization's size, if you need highly experienced and reliable IT professionals, remember that you have several options, from outsourced MSPs to staff augmentation services. Don't forget that you can also find pre-vetted tech talent via specialized marketplaces.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.