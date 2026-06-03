Foundation crack repair is one of the biggest home expenses that your homeowner's insurance may not cover. Many policies only pay out when the damage results from a sudden or accidental event. If foundation cracks develop because of slow soil shifts or natural settling, you may be on your own.

According to NerdWallet, the average foundation repair costs just over $5,000, with most projects falling between $2,200 and $8,100. That kind of bill can throw off a budget overnight, especially when you assumed insurance would step in to help.

Unfortunately, most homeowners only discover the coverage gap once a contractor hands them a quote. At that point, you either pay up or watch the cracks get worse. Knowing what foundation crack repairs your insurance can cover helps protect you from getting blindsided.

How Do You Know if You Need Foundation Crack Repair?

When a foundation problem starts in your home, the signs are usually easy to spot. Watch for warning signals such as:

Sloping floors

Bowing walls

Misaligned door or window frames

Wall and ceiling separations

Once you notice any of these issues, call a professional for an accurate diagnosis. The same experts can help with basement crack repair if the problem extends below grade.

What Do Foundation Cracks Signal in Your Home?

Foundation cracks are more than a cosmetic issue. They are warning signs of larger structural concerns. Here is what different crack patterns can indicate:

Stair-step cracks indicate uneven settling

Hairline vertical cracks indicate normal settling

Cracks wider than 1/8 inch indicate structural movement

Cracks with water seepage indicate drainage issues that can rot wood and grow mold

Horizontal cracks indicate serious pressure from soil or water against the foundation wall

Diagonal cracks near windows or doors indicate a shifting foundation that may affect your framing

A qualified contractor can confirm the cause and recommend the right fix. If the contractor identifies non-structural cracks, a foundation crack injection can seal the gap and stop water leaks. Acting early saves significant money down the line.

When Does Home Insurance Cover Foundation Repair?

A standard homeowner's insurance policy only covers foundation damage when it results from a sudden, accidental event listed in your policy. The following scenarios generally qualify for coverage.

Sudden and Accidental Water Damage

If your foundation is damaged by a sudden water event, you may get coverage. Common examples include:

A water heater that bursts

A pipe that ruptures

A plumbing system that fails without warning

An emergency plumbing leak that damages the foundation is generally covered, which makes affordable foundation leak repair possible.

Fire Damage

Fire can weaken a foundation's structural integrity. The extreme heat can crack and crumble concrete. If a fire damages your foundation, your policy should cover the repairs.

Vandalism or Malicious Mischief

If someone intentionally damages your foundation through criminal activity, your home insurance policy can pay for repairs. Coverage applies whether the act was malicious or simply destructive.

When Does Home Insurance Fail to Cover Foundation Repair?

A recent U.S. News & World Report investigation found that the nation's five largest home insurance groups did not pay out on more than 44% of resolved homeowner claims. Foundation damage often sits near the top of the denial list, because insurers draw a hard line between sudden damage and damage that builds up over time. Your foundation repair claim is likely to be denied if it falls into one of these categories.

Normal Wear and Tear

Most houses settle as they age. Even when normal settling causes small cracks, insurance will not cover the repair. Insurers view this as foreseeable deterioration that homeowners are expected to budget for.

Age-related deterioration, such as concrete aging, is also excluded. In those cases, you will have to pay out of pocket for concrete crack repair.

Poor Construction or Pre-Existing Issues

If your foundation problems trace back to a builder's poor workmanship, home insurance will not cover them. You may, however, find coverage through the builder's liability insurance or a home warranty. Foundations built without the proper permits or in violation of local building codes are also excluded.

Problems That Existed Before Coverage Began

When you buy homeowner's insurance, any foundation issues that existed before coverage started are excluded. Insurance companies assess the property before issuing a policy, and pre-existing damage is documented and removed from coverage.

Gradual Damage

Water that slowly seeps through a foundation for years causes gradual damage that insurance will not pay for. The same exclusion applies to long-term soil movement, which can shift a foundation steadily over time without a single triggering event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need a Special Insurance Policy for Foundation Damage?

Yes, additional coverage is often necessary, since a standard homeowner's policy leaves several gaps. If your home is in a seismically active area, earthquake insurance protects your foundation from tremor damage.

You can also take out a flood insurance policy to cover water damage from flooding, though there is a 30-day waiting period, so it must be purchased well before any storm. Sewer backup coverage adds further protection by covering foundation damage caused by sewers backing up into the home.

Which Is Better, Polyurethane or Epoxy Crack Injection?

The right choice depends on the type of crack. Epoxy injection works well on dry substrates, while polyurethane injection performs better on wet substrates that are actively leaking.

For structural cracks, epoxy crack injection is generally the right call. For leaks or non-load-bearing surfaces, polyurethane crack injection is usually a better fit.

Are Professional Assessments Important if I Need Coverage?

Yes. A professional report from a foundation expert carries significant weight with insurance adjusters. As soon as you notice any signs of damage, bring in a qualified expert to assess the foundation and document the cause.

Access Affordable Foundation Crack Repairs

Paying out of pocket for foundation crack repair is costly, but knowing what your homeowner's insurance does and does not cover helps you plan. Understanding the coverage gap is the first step toward protecting your home and your budget.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.