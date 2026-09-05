Degree requirements are still blocking many workers who do their work successfully. While your employer may say they value skills, a lot of job postings still require you to have a bachelor's degree even when the work you'll be doing doesn't demand it.

Even when companies remove degree requirements in hiring, fewer than 1 in 700 new hires get a job without a college degree, according to Harvard Business School research. This number shows a failure in practice.

While companies remove degree requirements from job postings, hiring managers will still filter your application forms by education. Also, corporate culture still equates a degree with competence. It's a frustrating situation if you have the skills but lack a degree.

Why Do Degree Requirements Persist When Skills Matter More?

You may be a capable worker. However, many employers use credentials to screen candidates. If you don't have a degree, you lose the job. Here are reasons why:

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Compliance and Client Expectations

In some industries, employers still want degree holders for certain roles. When regulations mandate it, a degree becomes a marker of credibility.

If you don't have a degree, but have the skills, you can advance your education through 90-credit programs. These programs will help you complete your bachelor's degree faster by recognizing prior professional training and work experience.

Historical Hiring Habits

Many companies needed people to produce their degrees when application volumes were high. As time went by, this requirement became popular in:

Job descriptions

HR systems

Promotion criteria

While the original reasons why employees needed degrees faded, the rules remained the same. If you're looking for a job, you may still be judged by these standards.

Risk-Averse Screening

Although companies may claim to support skill-based hiring, hiring managers use degrees as a filter. It helps them reduce the number of applicants faster. While a degree doesn't predict actual job performance, managers default to it because it's familiar and easier to justify.

What Does a Degree Change for Your Career?

According to Higher Ed Dive, about 37.6 million working-age American adults have some college experience but no credential. If you're skilled but lack a degree, you may stick in a low-ranking position for a long time. Here are reasons why you should be going back to school:

Access to Roles

For many positions, you may be screened out if you don't have a degree. They won't even look at your experience.

If you earn a credential, it removes the automatic barrier. This certification puts you in the running for roles that were once off-limits.

Pay and Promotion

A degree can give you opportunities for promotion and higher pay. Many companies tie your pay grade to educational credentials. If you want a higher earning ceiling, you should consider career advancement.

Credibility and Confidence

Having a degree will give you professional credibility and confidence. It helps validate the knowledge you already know. Additionally, it earns your colleagues' and employers' respect.

It formally validates knowledge you may already have and can change how colleagues and employers perceive you. For many, completing it also removes a nagging sense of unfinished business.

How Do You Finish a Degree When You're Already Working?

If you're committed to work and family, completing your degree can feel impossible. Here are ways you can go back to school while you're still working:

Start With Online and Evening Programs

Many universities know you have limited time, so they offer flexible schedules. You can either attend evening classes or sign up for lessons online. These programs can help you learn at your own pace.

Look Into Employer Tuition Assistance

Some companies offer tuition reimbursement programs to help you pay for your education. Some programs cover the full cost, while others cover just a portion of your costs.

Make sure you check with your HR department to see the options you have. Most people don't take advantage of these options because they don't know if they exist.

Transfer Existing Credits and Experience

If you went to college, you may still have your college credits. Don't waste them. Many schools accept transfer credits.

Some will give you credits for life experience. When you use your previous credits, you can shorten your study timeline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Your Work Experience Count Toward a Degree?

Yes, your work experience can sometimes count toward a degree. Some colleges can give you academic credit for:

Military service

Workplace training

Professional experience

Industry certifications

The skills you build while at work can shorten your path to completing a degree. Before you enroll in a program, ask if they can award credit for your experience.

Does It Matter Where You Complete Your Degree?

Yes, accreditation is very important. When you select an accredited institution, your degree will be recognized by employers. Don't just pick any college that offers online classes but has no accreditation.

You should also look for programs with strong support for adult learners. They should be flexible, allowing you to learn at your own pace. A thorough check and selection will protect your investment.

Are There Industries Where Degree Requirements Are Unlikely to Change Soon?

Yes, some industries will always require a degree. These are often regulated fields, such as education, healthcare, law, and engineering. If you wish to specialize in any of these areas, you must get a degree.

Who Are the People Most Affected by Degree Requirements?

Most people lose out on job opportunities because they don't have a degree. Here are other people who are affected:

People who change careers often

Skilled workers, but no degree credential

Adult learners who paused their education

These people will often see their less experienced colleagues bypass them because those colleagues have a degree. If you're among these people, you know how unfair it can be.

Boost Your Professional Currency With a Degree

Degree requirements are a major barrier for skilled professionals seeking jobs and promotions. While companies may insist that they embrace skill-based hiring, you may miss out on a lot of opportunities because you lack a degree, and hiring teams take the chance to filter you out.

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