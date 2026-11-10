Contributory negligence is the legal form of the one-strike rule. You could do everything right and still get nothing. If the court finds you even 1% at fault, you could lose your entire claim. The other driver could be completely at fault, but you might not receive your compensation.

According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle crashes caused an estimated 4.9 million medically consulted injuries in 2024. You could easily find yourself in this compromising position. The other driver failed to follow the traffic lights, and you expect their insurer to cover your medical bills, but that's not always the case.

A majority of the country let go of this all-or-nothing rule ages ago. In states that still use it, the same crash that gets you fully compensated in one state can leave you with nothing in another.

What Is an Example of Contributory Negligence?

More often than not, contributory negligence comes from obvious mistakes. These small choices can impact whether you get your payout.

Say you get hit a few steps outside the crosswalk by a driver who runs a red light, and you had your phone in hand. The other driver can take almost all the blame, but you could still walk away with nothing.

Insurance adjusters review witness statements and police reports for anything that points back to you. Here are some things that can shift your claim:

Driving beyond the speed limit

Checking your phone before the crash

Ignoring an identifiable warning

Crossing outside a marked crosswalk

Because distractions are common on the road, your phone use is closely scrutinized. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023 saw 3,275 people killed and about 324,819 injured in crashes related to distracted driving. If there is proof that you even glanced at your phone, you can lose your injury claim.

Where Did the All-Or-Nothing Rule Come From?

This rule began in 1809 with a horse, in an English case between Butterfield vs Forrester. A man slammed into a pole someone had left across the road while riding his horse. He lost his claim because, if he had ridden carefully, he would have stopped in time.

The American justice system later adopted this idea, and more than 200 years later, the same reasoning still decides cases in some parts of the country.

There are only four states that still follow this rule:

North Carolina

Alabama

Virginia

Maryland

Washington, D.C.

In other states, the blame is shared between both parties involved.

Maryland Keeps Saying No to Change

In 2013, Maryland's highest court removed this rule, saying lawmakers should make the choice. Before then, the General Assembly debated reforms several times but never passed them into law.

House Bill 466 was recently amended, and it now lets cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists who are partly at fault get reduced damages. The House Judiciary sent it to interim study in 2026, instead of a vote.

These changes are heavily pushed for pedestrians. In 2024, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, drivers struck and killed an estimated 7,148 pedestrians nationwide.

What to Gather If You Are Hurt in Maryland

If you find yourself in such a situation in Maryland, gather paperwork within the first few weeks. Here are some records you should put together:

All medical records and bills

A police report and accident report

A letter or email from the insurance company

You will be asked for these documents by a personal injury law firm in Towson. This will decide whether a fault claim against you holds up.

Is Massachusetts a Comparative Negligence State?

In 1969, Massachusetts negligence law moved away from the all-or-nothing rule. If your share of the blame is less than the other side's, you can get compensated. If you caused more than 51% of the crash, you get no cash out.

Your legal claim is reduced by your own share of fault, depending on what percentage share of the crash you caused. These differences show why the location of your accident really matters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Last Clear Chance Doctrine?

The last clear chance is like a lifeline in the contributory negligence state. Even if you were at fault first, you may still receive compensation when the other party had a final, clear chance to avoid the collision. Courts apply this carefully, but you need strong evidence to support it.

Who Has to Prove You Were at Fault?

Blame isn't just tossed around; it has to be proven. Contributory negligence is an affirmative defense that proves carelessness on both sides. Your claim doesn't need to be flawless.

Does the Rule Apply Outside Car Crashes?

This rule doesn't just apply to car crashes. It also applies to negligence in bike crashes, falls, and boat accidents. If you get injured after walking past a wet-floor sign, your claim may be gone.

How Long Do You Have to File an Injury Claim?

Immediately, when you get hurt, the clock starts ticking. In both Maryland and Massachusetts, you have three years to file your claim. If the state or city is involved in the crash, the timeline is less than a year.

Can a Passenger Be Blamed for a Crash?

It's very rare for a passenger to be blamed for an accident. However, if you got into a car with a drunk driver, chances are you are not getting your claim.

Did Washington, D.C. Change Its Rule?

In 2016, D.C. created an exception for pedestrians and cyclists. If you are cycling or walking, you can still recover your claim if your fault is not greater than the driver's.

A Simple Mistake on Your Part Can Impact Your Claim

One of the harshest fault rules in American injury law, contributory negligence leaves no room for partial blame. One simple mistake can make you receive no compensation at all. Comparative fault states treat shared fault more lightly, but your share of fault reduces the claim.

Before talking to your insurer, learn which rule applies to your crash. This will help you better understand what your claim is worth. Follow us for straightforward reporting on what matters in your area.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.