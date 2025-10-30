From failing to use the right keywords to stuffing your content with keywords and using poor-quality images, these are all Amazon SEO mistakes that can hurt your store's sales and kill its online ranking momentum. Ignoring A+ Content can be just as damaging.

Avoiding such costly errors is now more crucial than ever, given that Amazon continues to grow and evolve, meaning you'd have more new competitors every single day. As research platform Business Dasher points out, Amazon currently has 1.9 million active sellers, with every day bringing some 3,700 new sellers in.

Committing SEO mistakes with your Amazon listings can result in your competition gaining an advantage and you experiencing lost sales and business.

What Is SEO on Amazon?

SEO (search engine optimization), at its core, is a set of practices that helps enhance the visibility of your website on search engines. It aims to boost your online assets' ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs) and their unpaid or organic traffic.

With proper SEO practices, which involve a combination of keyword use, content optimization, and site structure and speed, you can be on your way to improving Amazon listings and boosting online sales.

Is SEO Dead Now With AI?

No. AI hasn't killed SEO, but has changed it significantly.

With traditional SEO, for instance, the primary goal was to rank number one on SERPs. Today, the increasing influence of AI means that your objective should be to become the source that AI results use as a credible reference.

Is It Worth Paying Someone to Do SEO?

If your priority is to seek growth and visibility for your Amazon store and other online assets, then yes, partnering with an SEO specialist can be worth it.

Experts have access to specialized knowledge, innovative technology, and data-driven Amazon advertising and marketplace optimization strategies. They use all these as tools to create a long-term, strategic plan designed to improve rankings and boost sales.

What Amazon SEO Mistakes Should You Avoid?

As mentioned above, Amazon currently has 1.9 million active sellers, which is already a lot to compete with. However, data and research analytics company Market Pulse says that this is significantly lower than four years ago, when the world's largest retailer had over 2.4 million active sellers.

As a seller yourself, you need to familiarize yourself with common Amazon SEO mistakes to boost your chances of not just being an active but also a thriving seller. If you don't, your business is at risk of experiencing decreased visibility, poor conversion rates, and lower sales.

Inadequate Keyword Research

Inadequate keyword research for Amazon can result in you guessing (and in many cases, incorrectly) what your potential buyers are searching for, rather than using search terms and phrases that they actually use. When you don't use the right keywords, your goods are unlikely to appear for relevant searches.

Keyword Stuffing

Another common Amazon SEO mistake is thinking that keyword stuffing helps with optimizing product titles and enhancing product descriptions. Unfortunately, this isn't the case, and it can do more harm than good since it can make listings confusing and unnatural to read.

Remember: Some of the top priorities of Amazon's modern algorithm are customer intent and natural language. If you pack your listings with keywords, they'll look spammy and "robotic," reducing customer trust and lowering rankings.

Posting Poor-Quality Images

If you've been using poor-quality images for your Amazon listings, it's time to bring them down, as they're hurting your sales. Most buyers would already say no to a product if its photos are blurry or pixelated. Replace them with media that have the following features:

High-resolution (no less than 1,000 pixels on the longest side, which allows for zooming while retaining optimal quality)

Professional-looking

A pure white background (for the primary image)

A main product that fills about 85% of the frame

Just as crucial is to post multiple high-quality photos. They must showcase the product from various angles and, if possible, portray their use.

Ignoring A+ Content

A+ Content is an Amazon feature available for brand-registered sellers and vendors. One of its primary functions is to allow sellers to use rich media and text to enhance their product detail pages. With this feature, you can:

Post high-quality images

Publish videos

Include lifestyle shots

Add comparison charts

All those features can help you boost sales and customer trust, which is why you shouldn't ignore A+ Content if it's available to your store.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Neglecting Customer Feedback a Common Amazon SEO Mistake?

Yes.

If you deliberately ignore customer feedback, it can hurt your products' visibility and store sales, given that Amazon's algorithm considers client complaints and reviews as major ranking factors. Multiple unaddressed negative reviews could even lead to suspension.

How Do You Respond to Negative Amazon Reviews?

You can avoid the consequences of having negative Amazon reviews by leaving a prompt response to each review you receive. Reply with a polite, apologetic note acknowledging your customer's not-so-good experience and provide them with a solution to their issue.

You can placate a dissatisfied customer by apologizing to them publicly and offering them a resolution, such as a replacement or refund. You also get to "feed two birds with one scone," as this positive practice can show potential buyers that you prioritize their experience and satisfaction.

How Does Amazon Penalize SEO Errors?

Depending on the SEO mistakes you commit, Amazon may not immediately suspend your account, but it could still lower your search rankings. It could also suppress listings or even de-index your goods from search results.

If you engage in keyword stuffing practices, for instance, Amazon can hit you with a lower search ranking. Using poor-quality images, on the other hand, can lead to your listings becoming suppressed or suspended.

Incomplete or inaccurate descriptions (which could happen if you don't use A+ Content) can also lead to harsh penalties like de-indexing or suppression.

Steer Clear of These Amazon SEO Mistakes

Whether it's inadequate keyword research, stuffing your listings with keywords, or failing to use A+ Content, these are all costly Amazon SEO mistakes that you should avoid at all costs. They can hurt your ranking and reputation, leading to poor sales.

