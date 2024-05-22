Weather Alert: Heat and Storms

EVEN HOTTER

We saw some towns hit 90 degrees Tuesday. That fired up a few thunderstorms, some that became warned severe. The damage reports do not show severe damage, however. Most were of small hail or flooding, although a few trees or branches did come down. Wednesday will be even hotter! More towns will see 90 degrees. The ingredients for severe weather are not in place, though. Still, a few thunderstorms could pop up.

STORMING IN

A cold front will interact with the warm and sticky air Thursday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and hail. We will be on ALERT and watching for those storms. You will get an alert on your device if you have the Boston25 Weather App. Keeping you safe is always our priority.

The end of the week is trending warmer but less humid. We’ll have to keep an eye on the long weekend forecast. Right now it looks like on/off clouds Saturday and Sunday with the slight chance of showers. That chance will be greatest on Memorial Day itself, something to keep in mind if you will be attending a service or event that day.

