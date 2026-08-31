Unsettled week ahead

MONDAY PICK

Enjoy Monday’s sun because the rest of the week looks gloomy. Highs today will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SOGGY STRETCH

On and off showers will drive the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. We’re expecting waves of steadier, heavier rain as a front stalls over the area. The best chance for those steadier intervals of rain will occur Tuesday and Thursday. The front will waiver slightly Wednesday and keep us cloudy but mostly dry (some drizzle or a spot shower not out of the question). Rainfall this week will add up to 1-2″ widespread with localized totals 3-4″ in southern New England depending on where downpours and thunderstorms track.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

WEEKEND IMPROVMENTS

Partial sun will return Friday to Saturday with the small chance for an afternoon shower. The weekend looks nice and Fall-like with highs in the 70s.

© 2026 Cox Media Group