Tracking a large storm system ahead of Thanksgiving

COLD BEFORE THE STORM

The chilly weather will continue Tuesday. Plan on teen and 20s in the morning with more lower 40s Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches, but it will stay dry through dinner.

IMPACTFUL MIDWEEK STORM SYSTEM

We’ll be on a Weather Alert Tuesday night and Wednesday for rain, wind, and snow. Precipitation is set to arrive late Tuesday evening, initially as snow far inland and at elevations with minor accumulations overnight.

Snow will accumulate 1-3″ in the Worcester Hills and southern NH. The highest elevations from the Monadnocks to VT to the Berkshires will get as much as 3-5″ before a flip to rain. The mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire may see even more! That’s great news for ski areas opening for the holiday weekend. Keep in mind, the change to rain will occur in most towns BEFORE sunrise, which means much of that accumulation is set to wash away Wednesday morning. Even if your town gets 3″, you may wake up to pouring rain and an inch of slush.

Heavy rain and gusty wind will peak Wednesday morning then gradual improvements will develop Wednesday afternoon. Showers will be gone by 5 PM. Gusts around 30 mph will be common inland with gusts 40 mph at the coast and Boston area, and 50-60 mph on the Cape and Islands. We may see some minor wind damage, especially in southeastern MA where we have the strongest wind. Roads will be wet with debris and lots of leaves. It’s a good idea to make sure the storm drains near your house are cleared up ahead of the storm.

THANKSGIVING PREVIEW

Post-storm, our weather will be seasonable and breezy for Thanksgiving. Dry weather will last through Black Friday, if not the whole weekend!





