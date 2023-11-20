Tracking a large storm system ahead of the holiday

A CHILLY START TO THE WEEK

Monday sets a cold tone, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 40. Gusty winds will make feel a few degrees colder too. Luckily, the sun will be shining brightly throughout the day. Tuesday continues the chilly trend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures range from the mid-20s to the low 40s. However, as Tuesday night unfolds, a storm system makes its entrance.

IMPACTFUL MIDWEEK STORM SYSTEM

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brings a mix of rain and even snow. Higher elevations and areas away from the coast through Southern NH will be cold enough to yield accumulating snow. As of now, accumulation appears to be minor and temporary. Across the rest of Southern New England, steady rain will be the only thing falling throughout the storm. By daybreak Wednesday, temps will have risen enough that precipitation will be entirely rain across our area. The system is expected to depart sometime around midday. Breezy conditions will continue through the afternoon however.

Post-storm, our weather returns to breezy and chilly conditions. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday promise a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures generally ranging from low 30s to mid 40s.

