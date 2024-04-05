Slow improvement

STORM PULLING AWAY

The storm center that caused all the problems in New England continues to pull away to the northeast. Winds will still be brisk, but much lower Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s. If you are lucky enough to see a little early sun, enjoy it. Clouds and showers are back in the afternoon.

Saturday will start dry, but more light rain and snow will roll through in the afternoon and evening. This is due to the upper level low spinning over New England.

Clouds will rule the sky much of Sunday, but no more showers!

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART OF THE STATES

Some of New England will be in totality with the eclipse coming Monday. So far, the forecast of sunny skies is holding. It’ll be a partial eclipse in the majority of New England, but still cool to look at with eclipse glasses.

Temperatures will warm to 60!

