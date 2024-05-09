‘Restraints on academic freedom’: MTA President condemns UMass Amherst after 130 arrests

AMHERST, Mass. — The Massachusetts Teachers Association condemns UMass Amherst administration’s ‘restraints on academic freedom’ following Tuesday night’s arrests of more than 100 protestors on campus.

“The use of force to silence protests is antithetical to the reason why universities – and especially public universities – exist,” said MTA President Max Page.

More than 130 protesters were arrested on the campus of UMass Amherst on Tuesday night after police say they refused to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment. Police officers wearing riot gear surrounded the barricaded tents that students had set up earlier in the afternoon and began arresting the protesters around 8 p.m.

“UMass Amherst had the opportunity to be a leader in showing how an academic community can allow the expression of divergent points of view. Instead, UMass chose to bring in a police presence to forcefully break up a demonstration,” according to a joint statement issued by Page, a professor at UMass Amherst, and Vice President Deb McCarthy. “MTA believes that the administration’s actions of May 7 have introduced an unwelcome and chilling effect on the right to protest and assembly. "

As of Wednesday morning, 109 people had been booked and charges were pending for about 25 other individuals, school officials said.

“We urge UMass to disavow and discontinue actions that threaten the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty engaged in lawful protest,” said the joint statement.

In a message sent to the campus community following the arrests, UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes said, “We have provided many paths forward for a resolution, including in our discussions today with protest representatives. Our message to this effect was delivered to the demonstrators in the encampment by the Demonstration Response and Safety Team. Demonstrators rejected our offers for continued civil discourse to help bridge our differences and refused to dismantle their encampment.”

Stephen Karam, chairman of the UMass Board of Trustees, proclaimed the Board’s “full and unwavering support” for Reyes.

“We have absolute confidence in his leadership, his integrity, and his commitment to our students,” Karam said.

Additional details on the charges and the schedule for arraignments will be released at a later time.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology students received word from MIT President Sally Kornbluth earlier this week that their encampment was deemed “no longer safely sustainable,” and they could face suspension.

Pro-Palestine protest camps have emerged across the country, as some call for a break in academic ties with Israel over the war in Gaza.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

