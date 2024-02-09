Record warm and snow (maybe)

WORKING FOR THE WEEKEND

One more day to get through before the weekend and it’ll be a mild one Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s across southern New England. There may be an early snow or rain shower as the warm front comes through, but much of the day will feature at least partly sunny skies. Southwest winds will keep the mild air pumping into the region.

A cold front will approach Saturday night with showers ahead of it around dinner time. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s with some low 60s! The record for the date stands at 60 in Boston and I’m saying there’s a chance.

WHEN IT’S OVER… OUR NEXT STORM

On the other side of the brief warm-up, a storm looms. This one is still in the “theoretical” phase, but a storm will form. The track is the burning question. Everything from substantial snow to a total miss can happen. Some things to note- there is no strong cold air source to favor a southern track and all snow… this storm will be strong, so if it does come close, we will have winds and waves to contend with.

Stay with us as this one develops for the updated forecast.

