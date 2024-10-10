Keeping Our Cool

COOLING DOWN

It’ll be very cool each morning this week. Dress in layers for wake-up 40s (some upper 30s) and afternoon 50s and 60s. After a brief isolated shower overnight as a cold front moves across the region, the sun will return. Temperatures will be a little cooler and winds breezier.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Brighter weather is in the works Friday and Saturday. Although Friday morning will feature the coldest sunrise of the week with some frost possible far inland, Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the 70s! Sunday will bring us increasing clouds and developing showers late in the day.

HURRICANE MILTON

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday at Siesta Key, Florida as a category 3 storm. Heavy rain to the left of the track will continue overnight. Winds blowing out of Tampa Bay spared the city the worst of the storm surge. That surge happened south of the landfall. By Thursday afternoon the storm will be out in the open Atlantic. There will be no impact to New England.

