Hot and Humid

HOT-N-HUMID

You’ll notice rising humidity levels today as dew points increase to the 70s. Highs near 90 degrees will make it feel very summery, especially with that extra humidity! The weather will stay partly sunny and generally dry with no more than an isolated pop up shower or thunderstorm in southern New England. Northern New England will be more active this afternoon with scattered downpours.

RAINY WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on/off throughout the day Wednesday. It won’t rain the whole time, but showers will pack a punch as they come through with brief heavy rainfall. Severe weather is not expected (meaning no damaging wind or large hail).

SUMMERY FEEL INTO THE WEEKEND

Highs near 90s are in the forecast late week and this weekend as tropical humidity continues. Thursday is a good bet for making outdoor plans. A late day shower may pop locally Friday, though the forecast has been trending drier. We’ll have to keep an eye on the weekend. It won’t rain straight for two days, but it hasn’t come into focus exactly which day rain chances will peak.

