High Impact Storm Midweek

THIS STORM IS NO JOKE

Showers arrive late in the day Tuesday as a warm front gets stuck just to our south. That keeps us in the 40s for highs as well. Expect rain at times through Wednesday.

The storm will be passing through through New England on Thursday morning. Ahead of it, the precipitation intensity and winds will ramp up. There will likely be beach erosion and some coastal flooding to deal with.

While areas near the coast and south of the Pike will be predominantly rain, there may be some mixing with snow at times.

The best chance for snow accumulations will be in the elevations. We continue to fine-tune that forecast, so check back often.

The trend has been for LESS snow and MORE rain.

SOLAR ECLIPSE

Fingers crossed this part of the forecast stays the same! Skies look sunny for Monday, April 8, for the solar eclipse! We will be streaming it live from Stowe, Vermont.

