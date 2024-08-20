Feeling like fall!

COOLER COUPLE OF DAYS

We are waking up to some clouds this morning, a spot shower is possible for the morning drive, but most stay dry. You’ll notice a big change in the temperature and humidity today, highs will struggle to reach the low 70s in some spots and it will feel much more comfortable. There will be a few clouds bubbling up today, but plan on some sunshine too. An upper level low pressure system will bring the risk for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but there is a greater potential Wednesday afternoon. The fall-like feel will continue through the end of the week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low 70s.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The weekend is looking fantastic! Plan on plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday, it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and a touch more humidity. It will stay dry for any outdoor plans this weekend, rain chances increase Monday with an approaching front.

