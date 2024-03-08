Enjoy the sun while you can! A weekend storm is on the way

A BREAK IN THE ACTION

Friday’s forecast is a treat. SUNSHINE finally returns across the region. Gusts to 30 or even 40 mph are possible early in the day (especially on the Cape and Islands), but winds will tend to lighten as the day goes on. Wake up 30s will warm to the 40s along the coast and lower 50s inland.

Keep in mind, rivers are set to crest today through Saturday from all of the recent rainfall.

WEEKEND STORM

Dry weather will last through the day on Saturday. It will be a decent day even though skies will average mostly cloudy.

A storm will come through at night with another 1″ or so rainfall and a touch of brief elevation mix/snow. Most of that mix will be washed away long before you wake up! The bulk of the rain will fall between 7 PM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday. Very little additional rain is expected Sunday with just some patchy sprinkles. It will be blustery and mild with highs around 50 degrees.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected Sunday. Tides are the highest of the month, and a 1-3 foot surge is expected on top of that with a strong onshore wind. Morning and midday highs tides will result in minor, if not moderate, coastal flooding along the MA and NH coastline. Areas of minor coastal flooding are expected with the midnight and Monday noon high tides too.

