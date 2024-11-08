Cooler weekend coming

STILL MILD FRIDAY

Today’s forecast isn’t as warm as the past few days, but will remain above average. Grab a jacket for morning 30s and 40s. Wear a tee shirt underneath for afternoon 60s. The dry weather and gusty winds will maintain an elevated fire risk, so it’s important to exercise caution with any flames or smoldering material outdoors. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in place today, and probably tomorrow.

COOLER WEEKEND

The weekend will feel more like November with wake-up 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the 50s both afternoon, a little warmer Sunday as clouds start to gradually increase. Rain is set to pass through Sunday night, but it will be less than 1/2″ - certainly not a drought buster.

HOLIDAY SHOWER

Showers will linger into early Monday morning, but are expected to taper off rather quickly. The forecast is dry for the rest of Veterans Day with sunshine developing by midday. It will be mild again with highs briefly in the 60s.

