Cool, cloudy, wet weekend

MILD END TO THE WEEK

Make the most of mild afternoon in the 50s and low 60s today. Clouds will outweigh sunshine, but it will be pleasant.

It will be slightly breezy today with gusts 20-30 mph. There is a brushfire risk today, even with the recent rainfall. It’s really common in early Spring before green-up when there’s so much dry brush outside.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

A front will stall over the region this weekend, fueling clouds and showers at times. Keep an umbrella on hand for occasional showers, though there will be cloudy and dry stretches too. The steadiest rainfall looks to stay just to our north, focused across central and northern New England. There will be breaks between showers, especially south of the Pike where totals will be considerably lower.

It will be much, much warmer in parts of western MA, CT, and NY. The cold air will dominate the local forecast though, with 40s all weekend in Boston and even 30s in parts of NH. In fact, elevations from the Worcester Hills, to the Berkshires, to the Monadnocks could see icy conditions for a time. Snow will remain in the mountains with up to 6″ in sections of the Greens and Whites.





