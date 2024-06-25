Comfortable weather returns

DRY START TO THE WEEK

Tuesday will be a treat! Mostly sunny skies will rule. It will be hot but not too humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a few 90 degree highs sprinkled in.

WEDNESDAY STORMS

Heat and humidity will surge Wednesday ahead of a front. Highs will make it to near 90 again, this time feeling quite sticky. Hit or miss showers will start to pop in the afternoon, but rain and storm will likely peak at night or even early Thursday morning as a cold front interacts with the warm and muggy air mass. Storms may be on the stronger side, so be sure to check back with us for updates. We’re monitoring the potential for downpours, lightning, and damaging gusts.

CLEARING OUT

Refreshing air returns late in the week with gradual clearing Thursday and mild, bright weather Friday.

