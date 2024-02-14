Cold settles in

STORM MOVES OUT

SNOW: The highest snow totals in Massachusetts were both in southern Worcester County and on Cape Cod/southeastern MA. Here is a link to the snow totals list from the National Weather Service.

FEBRUARY WEATHER

The storm from yesterday has pulled away in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s going to be cold and blustery through. Bundle up for wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

The next chance for snow will come through with a weak clipper while you sleep Thursday night. It doesn’t look like much, but you may need to brush off your car Friday morning as a result.

After that the weekend is looking cool and mostly dry. There is a chance for a little light snow in a few spots on Saturday.





