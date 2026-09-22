Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova seals Czechia's place in last 4 at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

SHENZHEN, China — Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova won their singles matches to lead Czechia to a 2-0 win over Britain and a spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Tuesday.

The sixth-ranked Noskova, who claimed her first Grand Slam title at the All England Club this year, served an ace on her first match point to beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 7-6 (3) and seal the Czechs' place spot in the final four.

In all, Noskova produced 15 aces to Boulter’s four.

Earlier, Bouzkova beat Sonay Kartal 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, who was beaten by Noskova in the all-Czech Wimbledon final, was slated to play a decisive doubles match with partner Katerina Siniakova but that wasn’t necessary in the best-of-three series.

Siniakova is ranked No. 1 in doubles.

Czechia, formerly known as the Czech Republic, stands second all time with 11 titles in the competition previously called Fed Cup. The United States, which did not qualify for the finals, has won a record 18 titles.

In the semifinals, Czechia will face either Spain or Kazakhstan, which play Wednesday.

The other quarterfinals feature two-time defending champion Italy vs. China and Ukraine vs. Belgium.

Davis Cup Final 8 draw

In the draw for the Davis Cup Final 8, South Korea was drawn to play against three-time defending champion Italy after becoming the first Asian nation to qualify under the new format.

Spain, the 2025 runner-up, drew Austria.

Czechia — which eliminated the 32-time champion United States in the final qualifying round — will face 2022 champion Canada; and Alexander Zverev’s Germany faces Britain.

The Final 8 is scheduled for Bologna, Italy, Nov. 24-29.

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