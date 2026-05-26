'We want Wemby!' Knicks fans are chanting, and it's gotten noticed at the Western Conference finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Even before the New York Knicks won the Eastern Conference title, some of their fans took to the streets of Manhattan with a message.

The chants: “We want Wemby! We want Wemby!”

The Knicks have done their part, getting to the NBA Finals. And now, they'll have to wait until at least Thursday to see which team comes out of the Western Conference — either Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, or the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before Game 5 of the Spurs-Thunder series on Tuesday night, San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson was asked if he has heard about the chants from those Knicks fans.

He hasn't — but didn't seem surprised that they're happening.

“I know New York's on fire. They won so that city is obviously enjoying it and they've had a heck of a playoff run,” Johnson said. “But unfortunately, I've been pretty locked-into what we've got going right here in front of us.”

The Knicks have won 11 consecutive games, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat Atlanta in Round 1 and then sweeping Philadelphia and Cleveland in the next two rounds.

And in fairness, some Knicks fans were captured on videos that got posted to social media chanting “We want Wemby!” after Game 1 of the East finals against the Cavaliers.

“Tip your cap to New York, for sure,” Johnson said. "They're having a heck of a run."

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.