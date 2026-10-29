Valkyries look to clinch first WNBA title as they take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 against Dream

ATLANTA — The Golden State Valkyries are hoping to clinch their first WNBA championship as they take a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Dream into Thursday's Game 6 of the Finals.

Coach Natalie Nakase says her players are ready despite the 12:30 p.m. EDT tipoff, which is a 9:30 a.m. start by their normal California time.

“We prepared for this,” Nakase said before Thursday's game. “We knew when they announced it. We're good."

The Valkyries' strong finish in the series came after Nakase tweaked her lineup for a 67-62 Game 4 win. Nakase added Tiffany Hayes and Kaila Charles into the lineup and had Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Landalasini come off the bench. The new starting five produced a 64-55 win in Game 5.

Hayes played 10 seasons for Atlanta and came out of retirement two years ago.

Nakase said before Thursday's game, “we just needed something different, really,” and added “I'm just going with my gut.”

Nakase praised her players for accepting the changes with “zero tension ... no ego. They were amazing.”

Dream coach Karl Smesko is looking to regain the offensive momentum the team displayed in winning two of the first three games of the series.

Smesko has complained about inconsistent officiating in the series.

“It’s hard to plan because you don’t know on which day if it’s going to be tight or if they’re going to let as much contact as has been going on the last couple games,” Smesko said Wednesday. “You just hope that it’s called the same way that it’s supposed to be called all year.”

The Dream announced on Wednesday a sellout for Game 6 despite the much-criticized early tipoff time. The Dream need a win to force a Game 7 on Saturday night in California.

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