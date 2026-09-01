Reports: U.S. striker Folarin Balogun is headed on transfer to Premier League club Everton

LONDON — United States striker Folarin Balogun is set to head to Premier League team Everton on a transfer from Monaco, British media reported on Monday.

The transfer fee offered by Everton is reported to be in the range of 40 million pounds ($54 million) on a four-year deal, the British Press Association said. It said personal terms had yet to be worked out before the deal could be completed prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old Balogun, who had two years remaining on a contract at Monaco, gained attention this summer scoring three goals for the United States as it reached the knockout stage of the World Cup. He was the top scorer for the U.S. team.

He also made headlines after drawing a red card and a one-game suspension in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a round-of-32 match.

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The one-game suspension was deferred by FIFA after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened, allowing Balogun to play in the round of 16. Balogun eventually played in the 4-1 loss to Belgium that ended the U.S. team's home World Cup run.

The intervention prompted a formal complaint to FIFA ethics investigators.

Balogun was born in New York but grew up in Britain. He came up through Arsenal's academy before moving to Middlesbrough, then to the French league with Reims and eventually to Monaco.

He scored 13 goals last season in 30 Ligue 1 matches.

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