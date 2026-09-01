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Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Jury can’t reach verdict; judge orders more deliberations

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A jury deliberating the fate of Lindsay Clancy told the court Tuesday morning that it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the high-profile murder trial.

Why the Lindsay Clancy jury deliberations may be taking time and what it could mean

This development comes after three days and about 18 hours of deliberations since the jury got the case Thursday after closing arguments.

Despite the jury’s indication that it’s struggling, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan instructed the jurors, nine women and three men, to continue their deliberations.

Jurors left the courtroom to kick off today’s discussions at 9:13 a.m., marking the start of Day 4 of deliberations. They returned with a second question for Judge Sullivan just before 10:15 a.m.

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“Members of the jury, I’ve got your question, and the question is: ‘After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous decision,’” Sullivan informed the court. “I brought you back out because I know that this was a long trial. I know there were over 80 witnesses, and over 300 exhibits. But because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out and continue your deliberations at this time, keeping in mind all of the instructions I gave you.”

Jurors are weighing whether the Duxbury mother is criminally responsible for the strangulation deaths of her three young children in January 2023.

Live court video

Follow Bob Ward’s updates

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10:16 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:13 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:11 a.m.

The verdict options

Jurors are weighing whether Clancy is criminally responsible for her actions in the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

They are considering multiple verdict options, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, and not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

The first question

Jurors submitted their first question to the court on Friday when they asked to see the knife recovered from Clancy’s bedroom and two pill bottles that were entered into evidence during the trial.

Reddington speaks out

Clancy’s lead defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, expressed confidence in the jury as deliberations continued.

“I am confident in the jury that they’re doing a great job of working on the case. They have been dedicated throughout the entire trial,” Reddington said outside court Monday.

When asked how long he expects the jury’s deliberations to continue, Reddington said he could not predict when a verdict might be reached.

“I have had them out for a week; I have had them out for an hour. I do not know,” he said.

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The case

Prosecutors have argued that although Clancy struggled with mental health challenges, she understood what she was doing and carried out the killings in a deliberate and methodical manner.

The defense has maintained that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

If convicted, Clancy would face prison time. If jurors find her not criminally responsible, she would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital instead.

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