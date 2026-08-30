Packers' Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner exempt list while he faces misdemeanor charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list while two misdemeanor charges against him are pending, a move that prevents him from practicing or attending games.

Upon request and with the club’s permission, Jacobs may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Sunday that Jacobs had been placed on the list, a move that comes three days after the charges were filed against him. ESPN first reported the development.

The Packers open their season Sept. 13 at Minnesota.

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Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney David Lasee announced Thursday that Jacobs had been charged with battery and criminal damage to property. The charges arose from what police described as a physical confrontation between Jacobs and his girlfriend.

Jacobs was arrested on May 26, three days after police were called to his home to investigate a disturbance. He was released from jail the next day.

Jacobs’ lawyers — David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III — issued a statement in response to the NFL’s decision. They noted this move is “an administrative procedure used by the NFL while a matter is being reviewed.”

“It is not a final determination,” they said. “Josh respects the NFL process, the Packers, and his Coaches and Teammates. He looks forward to his return to the team and the NFL.”

Hobart-Lawrence police officers who responded to the May call said Jacobs’ girlfriend told them she had a lump on her head as a result of Jacobs’ actions.

Police said the woman said she had been looking through Jacobs’ phone and saw he was talking to other women, and that she threw the phone in anger without breaking it. She told police that Jacobs had her phone and she told him he could look through it.

According to police, the woman indicated she tried to retrieve her phone from Jacobs, but he didn’t return it and instead grabbed her arm and began a struggle that lasted several minutes. They then left the home in separate vehicles before eventually returning.

Police said the woman was trying to exit a garage door to get outside when Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. Police said Jacobs also took the phone from her while she was on the ground.

According to the criminal complaint filed last week, surveillance footage from the camera system in the garage corroborated the woman’s statement.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. That followed a 2024 season in which Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

The 28-year-old has rushed for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns in his seven-year career, which included five seasons with the Raiders. He earned All-Pro honors and had an NFL-leading 1,653 yards rushing with Las Vegas in 2022.

Jacobs was back on the field with the Packers for organized team activities less than a week after the arrest and has been with the team for training camp, though he’s been limited by a groin injury.

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