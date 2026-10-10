No. 3 Notre Dame uses big plays to rout Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman Jonaz Walton scored on a 97-yard run — the third longest offensive play in Notre Dame Stadium history — and finished with 181 yards as the No. 3 Fighting Irish routed Stanford 58-7 on Saturday.

Walton’s 181 yards are the most by a Notre Dame running back this season, and it's a program record for most rushing yards in a game by a true freshman. Walton also scored on a 40-yard run against Stanford.

The only longer offensive plays at Notre Dame Stadium besides Walton's 97-yard run belong to Josh Adams (2015 vs. Wake Forest) and Jeremiyah Love (2024 vs. Indiana). Each had 98-yard scoring runs.

Notre Dame (6-0) extended its overall winning streak to 16 games — all by double-digits. The Fighting Irish edged closer to the record of 21 consecutive double-digit victory margins set by Army (1944-46). Miami is second with 17 consecutive double-digit victories from 2000 to 2001.

Five of Notre Dame’s touchdowns were of 30-or-more yards, led by Walton's stunning 97-yard run.

“We know he’s gifted,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said of Walton. “He has a lot of ability. But what you’re seeing now is that he’s being consistent in practice, consistent in his reads, consistent in what he is every single day that’s giving him more opportunities to go out there and play on the field.

“When you’re consistent in your everyday play and everyday expectations, now you’ll get more opportunities and then you can make one pop like that. I mean, that was a great play.”

Walton isn’t a starter, but he’s getting more and more time on the field. He credited his offensive line, the coaches and, in particular, fellow running backs Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr.

“I’ve learned how to practice at this level,” Walton said of how Williams and James have helped him progress. “Those are two really impressive running backs, the way they read, the way they work, the way they train. I’m continuously looking up to those guys.”

C.J. Carr finished with 14-of-20 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 41 yards.

Williams rushed seven times for 28 yards, but scored on a 70-yard pass from Carr. James carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s defense set a tone in the first 12 seconds. Boubacar Traore sacked Stanford quarterback Davis Warren and forced a fumble recovered by Jaiden Ausberry. Two plays later, James scored from the 3 at the 14:07 mark of the first quarter.

Traore also had an interception and a tackle for loss.

Stanford (2-4) scored in the third quarter. A 52-yard rocket from Warren to Caden High set up a three-yard TD strike from Warren to Benji Blackburn.

Warren was 12-of-22 for 144 yards and the one touchdown.

The Cardinal road losing streak is now 14 games — the longest road losing streak in the nation, tied with Ball State. Stanford has been outscored 115-10 in its last two games.

“That was a disappointing effort,” Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard said. “I take full responsibility for that. We were not ready to play. We didn’t play well enough.

“Notre Dame is sound at all levels of their defense,” Pritchard said. “They’re good up front. They’re good at the second level. I know they had some guys out at the second level and defensive backfield, but they challenge you, they mix up looks, they’re not afraid to play man. They really make you go beat them.”

Defensive dominance

Notre Dame entered the game ranked No. 1 in total defense, allowing only 216.4 yards of total offense a game. The Irish only allowed 202 yards of total offense against Stanford.

Stanford’s third-quarter touchdown prevented the Fighting Irish from posting their second shutout of the season.

Notre Dame, which shut out Rice 52-0 in the second game, hasn’t had two shutouts in one season since 2002, when the Fighting Irish beat Maryland 22-0 and Rutgers 42-0.

Mirer plays at Notre Dame Stadium

Stanford back-up quarterback Charlie Mirer got in some time in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium, where his father, Rick, carved out a prolific career with the Fighting Irish. Rick Mirer, who had a 12-year career in the NFL, helped Notre Dame reach three major bowl games and set what was then a Notre Dame record with 18 touchdown passes in 1991.

The takeaway

Notre Dame put in a dominant performance against Stanford that showcased offensive explosiveness and defensive playmakers. A truer test of Notre Dame’s standing as a national championship contender will take place next Saturday when the Irish play at No. 8 BYU in a top 10 clash.

Up next

Notre Dame plays at No. 8 BYU on Saturday.

Stanford hosts Elon on Saturday.

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