DeBrusk scores in return to Boston as Canucks shut out Bruins 2-0 behind Lankinen

By The Associated Press
DeBrusk scores in return to Boston as Canucks shut out Bruins 2-0 behind Lankinen BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 26: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden on November 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Canucks won 2-0. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images) (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Conor Garland assisted on DeBrusk’s goal and added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

DeBrusk, who played his first seven NHL seasons for Boston before signing with the Canucks as a free agent last summer, poked in a rebound 5:53 into the second period. It was the third goal in two games for DeBrusk, who has 16 points in November. He scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

Lankinen turned aside 13 shots in the second period and 11 more in the third, getting his pads together just in time to stop Brad Marchand’s attempt to poke the puck through with about 25 seconds remaining. It was the second shutout of the season for Lankinen.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was back with the team after missing seven games with an upper-body injury resulting from a hit in a game on Nov. 7.

Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for Boston.

